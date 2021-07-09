Brie Larson Is Continuing Her Epic Training For The Marvels
After a two-year hiatus, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is officially back on the big screen with "Black Widow," and it looks like it's also back on track for the release of all the other planned movies for Phase 4. This includes "The Marvels," which will act as the sequel to 2019's "Captain Marvel," with Brie Larson returning as the titular character and Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani appearing as Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel, respectively.www.looper.com
