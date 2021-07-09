Brie Larson Is Continuing Her Epic Training For The Marvels

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson has been pretty busy over the past year, as she launched a new YouTube channel where she had the chance to talk with interesting people and do things she loves while exploring new things at the same time. It's been a genuinely fun experience for Larson, but on the latest video she was a little sad, and that's because she's going to have to roll back the number of videos she does. It's for a positive reason though, as Larson has to ramp up work on her other love, acting, and a return to work on that front means she can't produce as many videos. The key here is as many though, as Larson said they aren't stopping, she just can't hit her weekly release schedule for a while, but she's loved every minute of this and will be doing more.