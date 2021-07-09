Director Joshua Zeman Spent 10 Years Working On New “Loneliest Whale” Doc
Joshua Zeman—the director of “The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52,” a feature-length documentary chronicling the science-oriented pursuit of a whale that experts think has spent his whole life in solitude because, they believe, he’s communicating at a frequency no other whale can understand—explained on “Talking Animals” Wednesday that he found the whale’s story so irresistibly compelling that he managed to shake off obstacle after obstacle, noting the effort to make this movie extended over a decade.www.wmnf.org
