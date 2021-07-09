Director Joshua Zeman Spent 10 Years Working On New “Loneliest Whale” Doc

Anyone who’s been misunderstood or posted something on the internet to precisely zero response can probably relate to the legend of the “world’s loneliest whale.” First identified by marine mammal bioacoustics research pioneer William Watkins in 1989, the whale’s story—that is, one which humans have imposed on it—became a kind of viral lore in the internet age. The ballad of the loneliest whale goes something like this: A whale that resides in Pacific waters sings in a unique frequency—52 hz—outside of that which other whales communicate. The idea that the whale—most likely a male—is out there calling to no answer or comprehension from other whales is, in the view of documentary director Joshua Zeman, a reflection of our own discontent.