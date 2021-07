Without $200,000 in community donations before Aug. 31, Cedar Park-Leander area nonprofit Yellow House Foundation could face closure. Yellow House Foundation must relocate before Dec. 31 when its current lease in Cedar Park ends. The city purchased the land for the construction of the Bell District mixed-use development. Construction on a new building needs to begin soon so the foundation's 43 meetings and about 800 attendees per week will have a place to meet by 2022, fundraising Chair Hal Cromwell said to Community Impact Newspaper earlier this year.