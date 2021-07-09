Governor appoints Jacqueline Stam to Benton & Franklin Counties Superior Court
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A new judge has been appointed to replace Carrie L. Runge on the Benton & Franklin Counties Superior Court after she retires at the end of the month. According to an announcement by Washington Governor Jay Inslee, the next Superior Court Judge from the Tri-Cities region will be Jacqueline Stam; who has served as a Benton & Franklin Counties Superior Court Commissioner since 2011.www.yaktrinews.com
