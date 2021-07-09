Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Bug experts seeking new name for destructive gypsy moths

By Shereen Siewert
Posted by 
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uQ0Tb_0asHz6Gy00

Bug experts are dropping the common name of a destructive insect because it’s considered an ethnic slur: the gypsy moth.

The Entomological Society of America, which oversees the common names of bugs, is getting rid of the common name of that critter and the lesser-known gypsy ant. The group this week announced that for the first time it changed a common name of an insect because it was offensive. In the past they’ve only reassigned names that weren’t scientifically accurate.

“It’s an ethnic slur to begin with that’s been rejected by the Romani people a long time ago,’’ said society president Michelle S. Smith. “Second, nobody wants to be associated with a harmful invasive pest.”

The society is taking a hard look at some of the more than 2,000 common insect names to remove derogatory and geographically inaccurate ones. About 20 years ago, a committee of fish experts renamed the jewfish into the goliath grouper.

The moths are invasive and destructive critters in the caterpillar stage. They have a voracious appetite that can denude entire forests of leaves, said University of Illinois entomologist May Berenbaum, a past society president.

The moths likely got their name because as larvae they have hair with small air pockets that act like balloons allowing them to float for miles, wandering like the group of people they were named after, Berenbaum said. Another theory is that male adult moths have a tan color that could be similar to Romani people.

The Entomological Society is now on the hunt for a new common name, a process that will take months, Smith said. Until then, even though it’s a mouthful, Smith said the moths should be called by their scientific name, Lymantria dispar or L. dispar.

Berenbaum — who has written about weirdly named plants, animals and gene mutations — said given the moths’ destructiveness, she and other would have some ideas for a descriptive new name.

“You’re not allowed to use obscenities,” she said, “so that’s out.”

Comments / 0

WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Names#Moths#Insect#Romani#Caterpillar#University Of Illinois
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
Related
WildlifePosted by
LiveScience

Peculiar parasitic fungi discovered growing out of the rectum of a 50 million-year-old fossilized ant

Scientists have identified a new species of extinct parasitic fungus bursting from the backside of a 50 million-year-old ant, all perfectly preserved in amber. In addition to the bulbous mushroom protruding from the ant's rectum, evidence of the freaky fungus can be seen throughout the body of its unlucky host. The ant likely died as a result of its fungal infection and was fortuitously fixed in tree resin (which fossilizes into amber) shortly afterward. It is the oldest example of a fungal parasite ever discovered in ants.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Fun 104.3

Minnesota Bug’s Name Changed As People Found It Offensive

A group of bug enthusiasts in the US are making headlines as they seek to change the name of an insect that calls portions of Minnesota home, as its name is deemed offensive to those of a certain Romanian descent. The Gypsy Moth name is in the crosshairs of the "Entomological Society of America, which oversees the common names of bugs, is getting rid of the common name" according to the ESA.
AnimalsConcord Monitor

The Outside Story: A Gypsy Moth invasion

Occasionally I get an email from a camp, school, or even my local Rotary asking if I can present an insect program. So it was not unusual last week for me to be handing insect nets to excited Cub Scouts. I led them toward some ash trees and made sure each Scout had an insect to examine under the microscope. Our field trip ended beneath a maple, where a parent had pointed out a profusion of caterpillars.
Centre County, PAState College

Gypsy Moths Outbreak Affecting Local Trees

It’s a question one must ask while walking through the woods of Rothrock State Forest lately. A close inspection of those trees reveals heavy numbers of caterpillars slowly crawling their way upward. They are European gypsy moths, or Lymantria dispar, and an outbreak of the crawlies are affecting not only...
AnimalsNews/Talk 750 WSB

Gypsy moth will be renamed to eliminate offensive label

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The gypsy moth is getting a new name. The fluttering insect will be renamed by the Entomological Society of America, along with the gypsy ant, the organization said in a news release on July 7. The name changes coincide with the launch of the organization’s Better Common...
WildlifeWMUR.com

Scientists remove usage of 'gypsy moth' as common name for insect

MANCHESTER, N.H. — An old problem for trees in North America is getting a new name, as the Entomological Society of America reconsiders the common name for “gypsy moths.”. The organization plans to review and replace insect common names that might be considered offensive. The moth, lymantria dispar, will no...
AnimalsObserver

Gypsy moth problems

The skies were blue, but the gentle sound of pattering rain filled the forest where we were camping. This wasn’t the usual watery rain, but a steady rain of tiny bits of leaves and caterpillar poop raining down from the trees above. Caterpillar poop is known as frass, and I was happy that I packed the canopy to go over the picnic table so that I wouldn’t be eating frassy food.
Fulton County, NYLeader-Herald

Gypsy moths invade the region

MOHAWK VALLEY — You probably have seen them everywhere the last couple of weeks — white and brown moths fluttering everywhere — landing in bodies of water, on sides of homes, cars and trees — as they search for a mate. Fulton County, as well as greater New York state,...
WildlifeWCAX

Predicting gypsy moth caterpillar’s cycle an inexact science

Local golf champ shares passion for sport he grew up with. A central Vermont college golfer on Thursday claimed the Vermont Amateur Championship. If it’s blue and green, let it be. Family members grieve victim of Schuyler Falls murder. Updated: 14 hours ago. Family members of a murdered Clinton County,...
Burlington, VTWCAX

Entomologist Society to rename the Gypsy Moth

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Gypsy Moth is getting a new name after concerns it is considered an ethnic slur. The Entomological Society of America says it has removed gypsy moth as a recognized common name. The move is part of a new program to review and replace insect common...
WildlifeUnion Leader

This one bugs us: Gypsy moths are out

At first we misheard the news report. We thought science had eradicated the gypsy moth caterpillar. No more unsightly tents on New Hampshire trees and shrubs, built during the insect’s periodic visits. Yippee!. But, no, the insect lives. It’s just that the scientists, specifically those in the Entomological Society of...
Animalsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Gypsy moth to be renamed amid concerns of derogatory ethnic name

The Entomological Society of America, an organization that oversees bug naming, dropped the term "gypsy moth," considered an ethnic slur to the Romani people. This move is one of the first two for the organization's Better Common Names Project, which seeks to replace names that contain derogative terms, inappropriate geographic references and for those that disregard what native communities called the species. The other insect they are renaming was called the "gypsy ant," a lesser-known insect species that moves frequently.
Animalstricornernews.com

What to do as the gypsy moths lay their eggs

Full text available to online subscribers only. Click here to login. To purchase an online subscription, please click here. If you are already a print subscriber, click here to give us your contact information, and we will confirm your active subscription and give you a password to access the website.
AnimalsLadysmith News

Gypsy Moth Aerial Spraying Update

What: Aerial spraying of mating disruptor to treat for gypsy moth. When: Monday, July 12, 2021 weather permitting. Spraying can start as early as sunrise and continue until the day’s plan is complete and as weather conditions allow. Aerial spraying requires calm winds, high humidity, and no precipitation. The yellow planes are loud and will fly low, just above the tree canopy. Pets or livestock may be frightened by the noise of the low-flying planes, so keep them indoors or monitor them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy