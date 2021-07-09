Argentine agricultural sector holds protest against export caps

(Adds BHP, Vale comments, photo) By Carolina Mandl SAO PAULO, July 16 (Reuters) - Creditors of bankrupt miner Samarco Mineracao SA, a joint venture between Vale SA and BHP Group Plc , objected to the company's restructuring plan on Thursday, according to a court document. Creditors said the plan's main goal is to protect Samarco's giant shareholders, Vale and BHP, and reduce future payments to creditors. They also rejected Samarco's offer to apply an 85% haircut to all creditors, including shareholders Vale and BHP, which extended 24 billion reais in loans to the company. Debt payments to creditors would occur in 2041. Creditors said both Vale and BHP, as shareholders, should be paid only after all other creditors fully recover their money. They also questioned if both giant companies should recover any value as creditors consider that both miners are co-debtors. They also refused Samarco's offer to swap their debt for shares in the company. "It is unacceptable that a restructuring plan of a company controlled by the world's biggest miners outlines an outright (and illegal) debt forgiveness to create value for its multimillionaire shareholders, which are also responsible for Brazil's biggest environmental disaster," creditors said in the court document.