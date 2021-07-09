Cancel
Yonkers, NY

DMX Died of “Cocaine -induced heart attack”-Yonkers Memorial set for July 13

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVulture.com,New York magazines culture website, wrote wrote on July 8 that according to sources at the Westchester County medical examiner’s office, rapper DMX died from a cocaine -induced heart attack. Vulture reporter Victoria Bekiempis writes “DMX6 officially died from a cocaine-induced heart attack that caused a lack of blood circulation to his brain, a source from the Westchester County medical examiner’s office told Vulture. “It was cardiac arrest for a period of time, so there was no circulation to the brain,” the source said, later explaining that acute cocaine intoxication had “caused this chain of events.”

