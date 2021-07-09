Cancel
Sunrise Technologies Recognized as a Finalist for Two 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards, Dynamics 365 Commerce and Retail & Consumer Goods

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. Sunrise Technologies, a global provider of Microsoft Business Applications and cloud services, today announced it has been named a finalist for the Microsoft 2021 Dynamics 365 Commerce Partner of the Year and Retail & Consumer Goods Partner of the Year Awards. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. Sunrise Technologies was the only partner to receive recognition in both the Retail and CPG categories.

