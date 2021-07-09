Dark Souls 3 Gets Major Upgrade on Xbox Series X
Dark Souls III is the latest game from the last generation of video game consoles to receive a major new upgrade on Xbox Series X and S. Specifically, this new upgrade improves the game's performance and allows it to run up to twice as good as it did on previous hardware. And while this might not seem like a big deal in the grand scheme of things, this improvement is one that many fans have been pleading to receive for quite some time.comicbook.com
