Video Games

Dark Souls 3 Gets Major Upgrade on Xbox Series X

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDark Souls III is the latest game from the last generation of video game consoles to receive a major new upgrade on Xbox Series X and S. Specifically, this new upgrade improves the game's performance and allows it to run up to twice as good as it did on previous hardware. And while this might not seem like a big deal in the grand scheme of things, this improvement is one that many fans have been pleading to receive for quite some time.

#Xbox Series X#Xbox One#Dark Souls
Xbox
Technology
Video Games
Twitter
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

A Plague Tale: Innocence gets free Xbox Series X|S upgrade today

The next-gen optimisation upgrade for A Plague Tale: Innocence arrives today, with the game able to run at 4K 60fps on the Xbox Series X. If you've been waiting until you can experience the grim, gritty world of A Plague Tale: Innocence in the most gruesomely detailed way possible, then good news: the free optimisation features 60fps gameplay and 3D audio support on both the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S, while the Xbox Series X also sees the game run at 4K UHD. It's the perfect time to dive back into A Plague Tale: Innocence, given that the sequel, A Plague Tale: Requiem, has just been announced.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Best Xbox headsets: Series X, Series S, One and One X

The release of the Series X and Series S late last year saw an explosion in the number of Xbox gaming headsets available, making it hard to figure out which headsets are actually worth your time and attention. To solve this problem, we've tested dozens of the best Xbox-compatible headsets on the market, narrowing them down to 10 models that we fully recommend. Our list includes wired and wireless models, first-party and third-party options, at a range of price points - so no matter what your preferences are, you should find something that fits the bill here!
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

GTA 6 Might Get Worst Possible Competition on PS5, Xbox Series X

GTA 6 rumors flew in thick and fast this week. The most talked-about update came from notable leaker Tom Henderson, who is known for accurately leaking Call of Duty and Battlefield news. In a new YouTube video, Henderson talked about GTA 6, discussing “rumblings” he’d heard behind the scenes in recent years.
Video GamesIGN

Doom Eternal Series X Upgrade vs PS5 Upgrade - Performance Review

The Doom Eternal next-gen upgrade for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 is now live and it brings ray tracing, higher frame rates, and more to the game. In our performance review, we'll be looking at how the game runs across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. We'll also dive into what each of the graphics modes gets you, so you can decide which mode fits your playstyle the best.
Video GamesGamespot

Best Xbox Games For Kids: 17 Picks For Xbox Series X And Xbox One

If you're a parent looking for age-appropriate Xbox games for your kids, you've come to the right place. While many of the most-discussed games for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S tend to feature mature themes and violence, there are still plenty of noteworthy experiences that are perfect for kids. We've rounded up the best Xbox games for kids, all of which are playable on both the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. From cute platformers that are ideal for young kids just starting out on their gaming journeys to action games with lighthearted tones, we think there's something on this list for kids of all ages and skill levels.
Video GamesComicBook

New Quake Reboot Rumored for Xbox Series X

A new rumor suggests that id Software and MachineGames are collaborating on a Quake reboot for Xbox platforms. The rumor comes from leaker Shpeshal Nick, who tends to have a fairly strong track record when it comes to rumors like this. Speaking on the XboxEra podcast, Nick revealed a number of possible details about the project. Apparently, the reboot will focus on a female lead, and it will offer both single-player and multiplayer. It's worth noting that this information was presented during a segment of the podcast dedicated to rumors. Nick says this is something he had received a message about, and not something he has definitive knowledge of.
Video GamesSiliconera

Nexomon Switch, PS4, PS5, and Xbox One/Series X Ports Announced

Another Pokemon-like game is heading to multiple consoles. Nexomon will head to the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. This is the original RPG, which first appeared on mobile devices before heading to PCs. PQube and Vewo Interactive didn’t offer a release date, but it did offer a new trailer looking at how the game works.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Deathloop Not Available On Xbox Series X Until September 2022

Deathloop was already confirmed to be console-exclusive on PlayStation 5 for a year before landing on Xbox Series X. That exclusivity deal has now been reaffirmed by publisher Bethesda Softworks to last for the same period. According to a new gameplay walkthrough shared by developer Arkane Studios earlier today, Deathloop...
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

How To Sign Into YouTube On Xbox Series X/S

Xbox’s latest line of consoles, the Series X and S, not only provide an excellent gaming performance for players but also can be used as the ultimate media center. Xbox Series console can use the YouTube app to stream video directly to the console. In this article, we will be walking you through how to set up YouTube on your console and get connected to the action.
Video Gameshowtogeek.com

How to Turn Off Game Achievement Notifications on Xbox Series X|S

When you hit certain gaming milestones on the Xbox Series X|S, you’ll see achievement labels on the screen. If you find these notifications distracting, you can turn them off. Here’s how. By default, Xbox achievements appear in the center of the lower half of the screen, right on top of...

