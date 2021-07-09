Dark Souls 3 Gets Major Upgrade on Xbox Series X

If you're a parent looking for age-appropriate Xbox games for your kids, you've come to the right place. While many of the most-discussed games for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S tend to feature mature themes and violence, there are still plenty of noteworthy experiences that are perfect for kids. We've rounded up the best Xbox games for kids, all of which are playable on both the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. From cute platformers that are ideal for young kids just starting out on their gaming journeys to action games with lighthearted tones, we think there's something on this list for kids of all ages and skill levels.