Holyoke police arrest Chicopee man suspected of drive-by shooting

HOLYOKE — Police arrested a 21-year-old Chicopee man on Wednesday suspected of a drive-by shooting in the area of Elm Street on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Holyoke police were called about a suspicious van driving in the area of Appleton and Elm streets at approximately 6 a.m. A responding police officer found the van parked on Essex Street, and when the officer began a conversation with the driver, the man stated, “I don’t have anything, the gun is in the car,” according to a statement from the Holyoke Police Department.