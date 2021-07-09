This weekend's Music in the Valley folk concert and Groundhog Craft Beerfest allow Ohioans to enjoy sunny weather

(Courtesy of Destination Cleveland)

By Collin Cunningham

(BATH, Ohio) Clevelanders looking for an outdoor activity to help take advantage of this sunny Saturday may find what they're looking for with an outdoor "Music in the Valley" folk concert at Hale Farm and Village in Bath.

Located about 30 minutes from the city, the historic farm property will be taken over by local musicians between 10 a.m and 5 p.m. for a series of casual and on-stage performances both Saturday and Sunday. Acts include the following artists, with each name linking to their website:

Saturday

Sunday

Tickets start at $12 for people 13 years and older and $6 for children between the ages of 3 and 12.

Wine tastings will also be available for $10, which Cleveland Scene reports will buy visitors a glass with a logo and six tickets, each of which can be exchanged for a sample of vino. Bottles will be on sale as well.

Owned by the Western Reserve Historical Society, a cultural institution that owns many historically significant pieces of land throughout Northeast Ohio, Hale Farm is a 90-acre property once tended to by a family of the same name. According to the WRHS's website, the site has existed in Bath since 1810, coming into the society's possession in 1956.

The Hale Farm museum will be open throughout the day with "festival-specific" activities promised for all ages.

Those looking to travel a bit further can take the hike east to Youngstown, where the local rotary club is hosting its third annual Groundhog Craft Beerfest under the open sky at Stambaugh Auditorium on Saturday.

Tickets for the 6-9 p.m. event cost $40, or visitors can spring for a $60 "VIP" entrance fee, which grants early access at 5 p.m., though quantities will be limited due to COVID-19 protocols being observed at the event.