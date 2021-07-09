Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toms River, NJ

Building For Sale in S. Toms River, We Need Something Great Here on Rt. 9

By Sue Moll
Posted by 
92.7 WOBM
92.7 WOBM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Another empty building that needs to be filled with something we all can use and be interested in on Rt. 9 in S. Toms River. It was the old watersport store along Rt. 9 in S. Toms River. There's a Sale sign out front and it's an available, fully approved site.

wobm.com

Comments / 1

92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Business
Ocean County, NJ
Real Estate
Ocean County, NJ
Business
County
Ocean County, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iplay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Ocean County, NJPosted by
92.7 WOBM

5 Food Stops Everyone in Ocean County Has Enjoyed!

So if you have lived in or visited Ocean County there is a good chance you have chomped on some of the delicious foods from the eateries that made our "5" These 5 eateries are well known and represent just some of the delicious food that is available here at the Jersey Shore and specifically here in Ocean County. So let us make you hungry and rundown "5 Food Stops Everyone in Ocean County Has Enjoyed"
Red Bank, NJPosted by
92.7 WOBM

Discount Variety Store Will Open New Location In Red Bank, New Jersey

Located on NJ-35, Union Square offers a unique shopping experience for all Middletown and Red Bank residents. The Asbury Park Press has reported that a Dollar Tree will open a new location within the shopping center. The discount variety store will be taking over the same 9,977-square-foot spot that was once home to Tuesday Morning. It was because of bad business and the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuesday Morning had to close its doors.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
92.7 WOBM

‘Surprise’ or ‘No Surprise’? Lakewood, NJ In Top 10 ‘Safest Cities’

When I moved to Ocean County last year, I looked at a lot of neighborhoods to live in. I'm a family man with 2 amazing children and I set out to find a home in an area low in crime, high on family values, strong on education, close to where I work (Toms River), affordable and low on taxes. I chose Bayville, New Jersey but perhaps the next group of people moving to Ocean County should consider Lakewood? This morning I got wind of a study based on FBI crime data that showed Lakewood Township ranked super low on crime. Here's what I found.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
92.7 WOBM

Dangerous rabid raccoons on the rise in Ocean County, NJ

The rabid raccoon population in Point Pleasant Borough has spread to neighboring Point Pleasant Beach, according to police in both municipalities. Point Pleasant Borough was first to report a possible rabies epidemic on Wednesday. Point Pleasant Borough police Chief Robert Lokerson on Thursday afternoon told New Jersey 101.5 there were nine rabid raccoons all over his borough.
Toms River, NJPosted by
92.7 WOBM

Go Inside Toms River’s New ‘Fresh And Positively Delicious’ Eatery

I started a quest to eat right but let's be real, it's not always easy to do the food-prep thing. Sometimes you're on top of it and on a Sunday you cook your proteins for the week earning your gold star. Other weeks? Well, let's just say life can mess with the best laid plans. So, if you're on the go and you don't want to halt your progress THIS WILL BE YOUR JAM...I was literally JUST saying there needs to be a healthy fast food restaurant at the Jersey Shore and BOOM! You ask, and you shall receive! I give to you the freshest, healthiest and most positive place to feed your face...meet my new friend, Mahana Fresh! Here's why this spot is different (scratch that) here's why this place is life changing...
EnvironmentPosted by
92.7 WOBM

Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 16, 2021

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning. 7 - 14 knots (Gust 17 knots) TODAY...SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. A slight chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

Comments / 1

Community Policy