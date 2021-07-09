Atrial Fibrillation Market is expected to reach US$ 18,085.96 Mn with a CAGR of 14.0% from 2020-2027

According to the new market research report "Agrigenomics Market by Application (Crops and Livestock), Sequencer Type (Sanger Sequencing, Illumina HiSeq Family, PacBio Sequencer, SOLiD Sequencer), Objectives, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Row) - Forecast year 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Agrigenomics Market is projected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2021 to USD 5.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.7 % from 2021 to 2026. The growth of this market is projected to be driven by the increasing burden on current food production systems amidst the rapidly expanding global population, rise in the number of genetic diseases affecting plants & animals, and technological advancements in the field of applied genetics. The global marketplace has witnessed a significant increase in crop genomic resources and advancements in genome analysis facilitating basic and translational agricultural research. This trend is expected to continue strongly throughout the forecast period.