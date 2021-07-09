Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Monthly Psychedelics Panel With Psychedelics Expert Dustin Robinson 7/13/21

soulofmiami.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDustin Robinson, Esq. CPA, Founding Partner of Mr. Cannabis Law – a full service law firm focused on the cannabis and psychedelic industries; Co-Founder of Mr. Psychedelic Law – a non-profit focused on psychedelic legal reform; and Managing Principal of Iter Investments – a venture capital firm deploying capital across the psychedelic ecosystem; is proud to host a monthly psychedelic panel.

www.soulofmiami.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Health
Miami, FL
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamar Odom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Mind Army#The Ketamine Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Mental Healthtechacute.com

MindMed Studies the Role of Psychedelics in Treatments

Over the last few months, we’ve the levels of stress, mental health issues, and addiction rise to unprecedented levels. The high costs of medicine and therapy, coupled with most countries imposing restrictions have had a severe impact on people’s mental health, much of which is likely to stay with them for a long time.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Signs of Dementia Usually Ignored by Women

About two-thirds of dementia patients are women, and after age 60, a woman has a 1 in 5 chance of developing the condition, says the Women's Alzheimer's Movement. Complicating these statistics: Women tend to focus on caring for their partners, children, grandchildren, and other family—often at the expense of their own health. Dementia is a progressive disease, and early diagnosis is key so it can be treated or slowed if possible. That's why it's important that women, and those who love them, are able to recognize the most commonly ignored or overlooked signs of dementia. Read on to find out what they are—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Healthearth.com

Psychedelic mushrooms and a cure for depression

Psilocybin – the active ingredient in psychedelic mushrooms – has long been a recreational drug. A growing collection of research shows that psilocybin has huge potential as an antidepressant, yet not much has been known about how the drug impacts the brain or how long it may be effective. A...
SciencePosted by
KPCW

Investigating the Use of Psychedelic Therapeutics

On Cool Science Radio, Dr. Alex Belser joins the show to discuss psychedelic therapeutics. Belser has been a leader in the psychedelic research community for the last twenty years. His research has focused on investigating psilocybin and MDMA to treat depression, anxiety, substance use, OCD, PTSD, and end-of-life distress. He has done this research through clinical trials at New York University and Yale University.
Aspen, COAspen Daily News

Parrott: Psychedelic potential

Humans fear the unknown. This is a connection point we all share, although we respond in wildly different ways — from reckless abandon to avoidance and everything in between. Historically, mountain communities tend to “lean in,” embrace the pioneer spirit and lead on virtually any frontier. Unfortunately, the Roaring Fork Valley is also a leader on other, less fanciful fronts, with a suicide rate four times the national average and a mental health crisis popping up more routinely than Louboutin’s bloody shoes on Hyman Avenue. Therefore, it was encouraging to see Aspen City Council voice support for continued research of psychedelic-assisted therapies in early May. But I’m asking our civic leaders to take a progressive step forward on the mental health frontier by championing advocacy, not just research.

Comments / 0

Community Policy