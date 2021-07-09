Monthly Psychedelics Panel With Psychedelics Expert Dustin Robinson 7/13/21
Dustin Robinson, Esq. CPA, Founding Partner of Mr. Cannabis Law – a full service law firm focused on the cannabis and psychedelic industries; Co-Founder of Mr. Psychedelic Law – a non-profit focused on psychedelic legal reform; and Managing Principal of Iter Investments – a venture capital firm deploying capital across the psychedelic ecosystem; is proud to host a monthly psychedelic panel.www.soulofmiami.org
Comments / 0