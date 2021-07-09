Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

GMO Testing Market - In-Depth Analysis of Opportunity, Growth Factors and on-going Trends till 2028

atlantanews.net
 8 days ago

Increasing demand for processed foods through genetically modified Crops across the globe is driving the need for GMO testing market. Furthermore, evolution in the technology used in farming practices is also projected to influence the GMO testing market significantly. Growing consumer awareness about genetically modified foods in the developed nation is expected to fuel the GMO testing market. Raising production of genetically modified crops is growing due to an increase in nutritional demand, which is liable to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Intelligence#Global Industry#Se Intertek Group#Romer Labs#Erber Group#Sgs Sa#Key Opinion Leaders#South Central America#The Insight Partners#Chemicals And Materials#Gmo Testing Market Report#Gmo Testing Market Size#Gmo Testing Market Trends#Gmo Testing Market Growth#Insight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
News Break
Market Analysis
News Break
Biology
Related
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Bridge Plugs Market 2021 Future Trends, Growth Key Factors, Manufacture Players, Opportunities Analysis by 2026

Global Bridge Plugs Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 is the recent market research report published by MarketQuest.biz. The report provides definitive data concerning the market, size, commercialization aspects, and revenue forecast of the industry. This market report looks over the global Bridge Plugs industry with respect to general market conditions. The report contemplates organization profiles for organization depiction, geological nearness, item portfolio, and ongoing advancements. The data and information included in this report aids business make data-driven decisions.
Constructioncoleofduty.com

Construction Coatings Market Size, Share, Trends, Key Players Analysis, Growth Factors, Opportunities, Development Status and Outlook by 2025

The Latest Research Report on “Construction Coatings Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Construction Coatings Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry. The report...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Yogurt Drinks Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Yogurt Drinks Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Yogurt Drinks market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Yogurt Drinks industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Therapeutic Catheters Market Key Trends, Demand and Sales Forecast 2021 - 2031

Growing Aging Population is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Therapeutic Catheters Market. New approaches in catheterization techniques have led to the development of numerous therapeutic procedures. Medical catheters consist of tubes that are inserted into the body vessel, cavity or duct to allow the fluids, medications or gases to drain the urine or fluids from the body.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Stringing Machines Market Demand, Growth Analysis and Sales Forecast 2021-2031

Significantly growing sports trends is one of the key driving factors for global stringing machines market over the forecast period. High government spending in sports sector across various countries will help to grow the global stringing machines market. Moreover, robust growth in the e-commerce industry across the globe will make ease of product availability that will help to grow the global stringing machines market over the forecast period.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Undercounter Refrigerators Market In-depth Analysis of Key Players, Growth, Sales and Forecast till 2031

Undercounter Refrigerators Market: Drivers and Restraints. The increasing demand for blood transfusion, organ transplant, cellular therapies and the development of custom-made vaccines drives the demand for undercounter refrigerators. In addition to this, the increasing research in the fields of stem cells and medical science is expected to increase the acceptance of undercounter refrigerators. Thus, increasing investments in research activities in pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science sectors are expected to surge the demand for undercounter refrigerators.
Industryatlantanews.net

Agrigenomics Market to Reach $5.3 billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "Agrigenomics Market by Application (Crops and Livestock), Sequencer Type (Sanger Sequencing, Illumina HiSeq Family, PacBio Sequencer, SOLiD Sequencer), Objectives, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Row) - Forecast year 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Agrigenomics Market is projected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2021 to USD 5.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.7 % from 2021 to 2026. The growth of this market is projected to be driven by the increasing burden on current food production systems amidst the rapidly expanding global population, rise in the number of genetic diseases affecting plants & animals, and technological advancements in the field of applied genetics. The global marketplace has witnessed a significant increase in crop genomic resources and advancements in genome analysis facilitating basic and translational agricultural research. This trend is expected to continue strongly throughout the forecast period.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Paint Scrapper Market Insights, Trends, Sector Research and Forecast till 2031

Paint scraper is an established category of construction equipment's and is becoming very popular globally and pouring into the market in most of the regions. The key players have moved their devotion from developed countries to developing countries and are rising their values with higher growth rates. According to the...
NFLatlantanews.net

NFC Business Card Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | MOO, Smart Cards, RFITRFID, BIGDAWGS

The latest independent research document on Global NFC Business Card examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The NFC Business Card study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of NFC Business Card market report advocates analysis of MOO, SmartCards, RFITRFID, BIGDAWGS, CustomUSB, Blue, BuzzTech, MoreRFID & Yuvera Solutions (1Card).
Marketsatlantanews.net

Corporate Wellness Solution Market to Witness a CAGR of 9% during 2021 to 2027 Globally - AXIOM MRC

The factors such as rising awareness regarding the employee's health and wellbeing, growing awareness for healthy eating habits and exercise, the high prevalence of obesity, the reduction of insurance and healthcare costs, increasing focus on work-life balance and the implementation of company-sponsored employee-centric healthcare campaigns that offer lifestyle coaching are likely to contribute to the healthy growth of the market.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Hazardous Waste Management Market May Set New Growth Story | Stericycle, Hennepin County, Waste Connections

The latest independent research document on Global Hazardous Waste Management examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Hazardous Waste Management study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Hazardous Waste Management market report advocates analysis of Stericycle, Hennepin County, Waste Connections Inc., Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd, Waste Management, Inc, OC Waste & Recycling, Rumpke Consolidated Companies Inc., EnergySolutions, Clean Harbors & Covanta Holding.
Agricultureatlantanews.net

Top Driving Factors of Agricultural Fumigants Market

According to the new market research report "Agricultural Fumigants Market by Product Type (Methyl Bromide, Phosphine, Chloropicrin), Crop Type (Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits), Application (Soil, Warehouse), Pest Control Method (Tarpaulin, Non-Tarp, Vacuum), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the overall Agricultural Fumigants Market is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2021 to USD 2.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The increase in agricultural productivity has led to an increase in the adoption of advanced storage technology to protect crops against pests, as well as to maintain the quality of the crops. Thus, fumigation technology helps in preventing post-harvest losses and helps in obtaining the standard quality. In addition, fumigation helps in the thorough cleaning of storage areas, silos, or warehouses.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Service for Data Center Market Analysis by Players, Regions, Market Shares and forecasts to 2026

A data center is one of the most expensive possessions of any organization. As with any costly asset, enterprises routinely confront the build or buy decision. Data center services transform data center management, automation, and IT operations as they transition to a hybrid IT environment. These services offer the right people, processes, security, and technology across on-premise, cloud, and networks to optimize cloud and IT infrastructure. It offers full management and automation capabilities, so an organization can focus on strategic initiatives.

Comments / 0

Community Policy