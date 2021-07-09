Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Organic Almond Ingredients Market Share, Key Market Players, Trends & Forecast, 2020-2027

atlantanews.net
 8 days ago

Market Size – USD 136.13 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.1%, Market Trends – Almond Beverages. According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Organic Almond Ingredients Market was valued at USD 136.13 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 222.98 Million by year 2027, at a CAGR of 7.1%. Almonds are a rich source of copper, calcium, riboflavin, potassium, manganese, phosphorous, and have been associated with reduced risk of heart disease. Trending almond based products, inclusions of health-based ingredients, technological innovations enabling the trade of raw material, increasing demand from the snack food industry, technological innovations enabling the trade of raw material are the major drivers for the growth of this market. In 2019, US-based cooperative Blue Diamond expanded its beverage product portfolio with the launch of Almond Breeze and Almond milk Mexican Hot Chocolate flavor. The company also plans to release Almond milk 'Nog' soon. In addition to this, Coca-Cola brand Simply Beverages launched almond milk in May, 2020. The new Simply Almond line offers three flavors (vanilla, unsweetened, and original) made with minimal ingredients. Global trade pressures, increasing quality control standards, impact of drought on almond crops and irrigation solutions, less reliance on traditional almond farming methods, rising incidences of allergies among consumers, volatile prices of raw materials are few of the major challenges this market faces.

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Trends#Almond Milk#Market Segments#Key Market#Trends Forecast#Reports And Data#Cagr#Mexican#Coca Cola#F B#Savencia Sa#The Wonderful Company#Barry Callebaut Group#Blue Diamond Growers#Adm#Nut Seed Butters#Usd Million#Spain Italy Rest Of The#Oriental
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
Related
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Yeast Extract Powder Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Yeast Extract Powder Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Yeast Extract Powder market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Yeast Extract Powder industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
Industrythedallasnews.net

Waste to Energy (WTE) Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Waste to Energy (WTE) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Waste to Energy (WTE) market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Waste to Energy (WTE) industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Protein-based Fat Replacer Market 2021 to 2026 – Breakdown Data by Top Manufacturers like CPKelco, Parmalat Canada Ingredients, Calpro Foods, Cargill

Global Protein-based Fat Replacer Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 added by MarketQuest.biz aims to provide a focused analysis of the data and facts with the underlying opportunity for clients to understand this and grow in the market through every detailed analysis in the report. Besides, this research helps product owners to understand the changes in the target market. The report then includes an elaborative summary of the global Protein-based Fat Replacer market that provides in-depth knowledge of various segments of the market and future prospects for the 2021 to 2026 time period. The report focuses on the emerging trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, such as market capacity, demand and supply, production, profit, and competitive landscape.
Economybostonnews.net

Flavored Water Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | PepsiCo, Hint Water, Kraft Foods

Latest released the research study on Global Flavored Water Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Flavored Water Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Flavored Water. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Nestle S.A. (Switzerland),PepsiCo. (United States),Groupe Danone (France),Karma Culture LLC (United States),Hint Water Inc. (United States),Kraft Foods (United States),New York Spring Water Inc. (United States),The Coca Cola Company (United States),Sunny Delight Beverages Company (United States),Adelholzener Alpenquellen GmbH (Germany).
Marketsatlantanews.net

Blood Borne Testing Market Demand, Growth Analysis and Sales Forecast 2021-2031

According to the latest research by "Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider", the blood borne testing market is set to witness exponential growth with over 7%-8% CAGR during 2021-2031. Increasing bacterial infection with the growing adoption of point of care devices will witness a promising growth outlook for blood borne testing in the long run. Technological advancement in devices for blood borne pathogens provides momentum to the blood borne testing market with double-digit expected CAGR over forecast years.
Businessatlantanews.net

Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

High prevalence of incidences of congenital facial deformities, increasing awareness about minimally invasive techniques, escalation in the number of injuries due to road accidents and other traumas, various technological advancements in the field of Craniomaxillofacial Implants are key factors contributing to high CAGR in the forecast period. Market Size –...
Industryatlantanews.net

Medical Perfusion Technology Market to Witness a CAGR of 4.20% during 2021 to 2027 Globally - AXIOM MRC

The factors such as increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across the globe, rapid growth of healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, growing demand for advanced products for organ transplantation, increase in geriatric population, technological developments in the emerging economies and increasing cell-based research activities are anticipated to contribute to the market growth.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Corporate Wellness Solution Market to Witness a CAGR of 9% during 2021 to 2027 Globally - AXIOM MRC

The factors such as rising awareness regarding the employee's health and wellbeing, growing awareness for healthy eating habits and exercise, the high prevalence of obesity, the reduction of insurance and healthcare costs, increasing focus on work-life balance and the implementation of company-sponsored employee-centric healthcare campaigns that offer lifestyle coaching are likely to contribute to the healthy growth of the market.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Non-Woven Adhesives Market worth $3.5 billion by 2025

According to the new market research report "Non-Woven Adhesives Market by Technology (Hot-melt), Type (SBC, APAO, EVA), Application (Baby Care, Feminine Hygiene, Adult Incontinence, Medical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2020 and 2025, from USD 2.3 billion in 2020. Non-woven adhesives are used for the adhesion of non-woven fabrics, hygiene, and disposable products. These adhesives are manufactured using base polymers and tackifiers. Tackifiers are petroleum/hydrocarbon-based and are made from bio-based ingredients. Non-woven adhesives are used extensively in various products such as baby diapers, training pants, feminine hygiene, adult incontinence, and tissue, towel & napkin. The adhesive is placed in a fluid medium with an absorbent held within the disposable material, and on cooling, it provides the required adhesion or bonding. Non-woven adhesives have high elasticity and excellent bonding strength.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Over-the-Top Services (OTT) Market projected to reach $156.9 billion by 2024, with a remarkable CAGR of 14.0%

According to a new market research report "Over-the-Top Services (OTT) Market by Type (Online Gaming, Music Streaming, VoD and Communication), Monetization Model (Subscription-based, Advertising-based, and Transaction-based), Streaming Device, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is expected to grow from USD 81.6 billion in 2019 to USD 156.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 14.0% during 2019–2024. Major growth factors for the market include growth broadband and fixed data connection, and increase in usage of smart devices.
Industryatlantanews.net

Agrigenomics Market to Reach $5.3 billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "Agrigenomics Market by Application (Crops and Livestock), Sequencer Type (Sanger Sequencing, Illumina HiSeq Family, PacBio Sequencer, SOLiD Sequencer), Objectives, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Row) - Forecast year 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Agrigenomics Market is projected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2021 to USD 5.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.7 % from 2021 to 2026. The growth of this market is projected to be driven by the increasing burden on current food production systems amidst the rapidly expanding global population, rise in the number of genetic diseases affecting plants & animals, and technological advancements in the field of applied genetics. The global marketplace has witnessed a significant increase in crop genomic resources and advancements in genome analysis facilitating basic and translational agricultural research. This trend is expected to continue strongly throughout the forecast period.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Flyback Hybrid Converters Market 2021 Investment Opportunity Analysis and Industry Share Forecast 2027

"The Flyback Hybrid Converters Market 2021-2027 is the fresh report by fusionmarketresearch.com that is formulated with the exact understanding of customer requirements. This Report covers exclusive industry analysis of development components, Global Outlook, Type and Companies With Region." This report contains market size and forecasts of Flyback Hybrid Converters in...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Mica Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the mica market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the mica market is expected to reach $12.5 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 2.7%. In this market, ground mica is the largest segment by grade, whereas electrical and electronics is largest by end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growth in electrical and electronics industry and increasing usage of joint compound, caulks & sealants, and grouts in construction industries.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Breather Membranes Market Survey, Top Players, Growth Analysis and Forecast 2021 - 2031

A breather membrane is a water-resistant material that allows the evaporation of water when there is difference in humidity on the two sides of the wall or surface. Breather membranes are also known as vapor permeable membranes and prevent the condensation of water on the inside to inhibit further damage to the structure. Breather membrane help in the release of excess moisture present in the structure or building.
Drinksatlantanews.net

Brewing Ingredients Market to Witness Unprecedented Growth in Coming Years

According to the new market research report "Brewing Ingredients Market by Source (Malt Extract, Adjuncts/Grains, Hops, Beer Yeast, and Beer Additives), Brewery Size (Macro Brewery and Craft Brewery), Form (Dry and Liquid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Brewing Ingredients Market was valued at USD 34.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%, to reach USD 47.9 billion by 2026. The rise in global population and increasing disposable income in developing economies are creating new avenues for alcoholic beverages.
Businessatlantanews.net

Non-Thermal Processing Market Size, Revenue Analysis, PEST, Region & Country Forecast, 2026

The growing consumerism helps to raise the concern related to food safety, which in turn actuates to incremental demands of convenience foods; coupled with continuous requirements for extending shelf life as well as durability of food products. It opens up untapped opportunities, especially in the emerging economies are key factors contributing to the high CAGR of Non-Thermal Processing market during the forecast period.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Industrial Portable Workstations Market 2021-Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2027

"The Industrial Portable Workstations Market 2021-2027 is the fresh report by fusionmarketresearch.com that is formulated with the exact understanding of customer requirements. This Report covers exclusive industry analysis of development components, Global Outlook, Type and Companies With Region." This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Portable Workstations in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy