Core & Main Inks Acquistion in Hawaii; 14th Since 2017 Spinoff

By Core & Main
nddist.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS —Core & Main LP, a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, announced July 6 that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Pacific Pipe Company, Inc., based in Hawaii. The acquisition would mark Core & Main’s 14th transaction since becoming an independent company in August 2017.

