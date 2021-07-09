Cancel
Denton, TX

Alleged gunman in Denton shooting indicted Thursday

By Marshall Reid Staff Writer
Denton Record-Chronicle
 8 days ago

Noah Burch, who is suspected in a non-fatal Denton shooting this past month, was indicted Thursday on three charges.

All three charges he was indicted on stemmed from incidents well before his arrest this past month in connection to the shooting.

Two of the charges — unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance — were tied to a Dec. 6 arrest. The third charge was connected to a February arrest on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

The former two charges were from the University of North Texas Police Department, while the latter was from the Carrollton Police Department.

Burch, 39, remains charged but not indicted related to his June arrest in the shooting incident.

Denton police allege Burch shot somebody he knew after an argument in the 400 block of Evers Way before 12:50 a.m. on June 5.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, according to police.

Burch was arrested the following Thursday and charged with possession of 1-4 grams of a controlled substance, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two charges of deadly conduct in discharging a firearm at an individual.

Burch has dozens of infractions and arrests in Denton County stretching back to at least 2000, according to county jail records. Charges include assaults, vehicle crimes, drug possession, burglaries, credit card abuse and more.

Denton, TX
