Nicki Minaj Adds Her Stack to Bia's 'Whole Lotta Money' Remix: Stream It Here

Nicki Minaj has been popping out with some stellar guest verses recently. And if the recent re-release of Beam Me Up Scotty is any indication, a new album should be on its way soon. On Friday, she appeared on the remix to Bia's "Whole Lotta Money" which arrived shortly after the two artists went on Instagram Live together. An exciting moment for both Nicki and Bia, they delivered a potential anthem for the summer.