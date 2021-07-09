Nicki Minaj Adds Her Stack to Bia's 'Whole Lotta Money' Remix: Stream It Here
The remix to Bia's song "Whole Lotta Money" arrived on Friday via Epic Records -- and it features none other than Nicki Minaj. Bia kicks off the new remix in the first verse, rapping, "I can't wear the s--- you b------ wear because it's cheap to me/ It's some money at my table, grab a seat with me/ Cost a ticket just to cover all my legal fees/ I don't hang with jealous b------, that's a weak disease."www.billboard.com
