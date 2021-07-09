Cancel
Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Market May Set New Growth Story | ProcessMap, Enablon, Golder, EHCS

atlantanews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Intelex, AECOM, Tetra Tech, Enviance, Enablon, Golder, UL, EHS, Medgate, IBM, Catalyst, EHCS, ProcessMap, IFC, CMO, Sphera, 3E, EtQ & SAP etc.

Industryatlantanews.net

Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market 2021-2027. A New Market Study, Titled "Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. Description. This global study of the Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers,...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Hazardous Waste Management Market May Set New Growth Story | Stericycle, Hennepin County, Waste Connections

The latest independent research document on Global Hazardous Waste Management examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Hazardous Waste Management study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Hazardous Waste Management market report advocates analysis of Stericycle, Hennepin County, Waste Connections Inc., Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd, Waste Management, Inc, OC Waste & Recycling, Rumpke Consolidated Companies Inc., EnergySolutions, Clean Harbors & Covanta Holding.
Industryatlantanews.net

Medical Perfusion Technology Market to Witness a CAGR of 4.20% during 2021 to 2027 Globally - AXIOM MRC

The factors such as increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across the globe, rapid growth of healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, growing demand for advanced products for organ transplantation, increase in geriatric population, technological developments in the emerging economies and increasing cell-based research activities are anticipated to contribute to the market growth.
Industryatlantanews.net

Agrigenomics Market to Reach $5.3 billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "Agrigenomics Market by Application (Crops and Livestock), Sequencer Type (Sanger Sequencing, Illumina HiSeq Family, PacBio Sequencer, SOLiD Sequencer), Objectives, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Row) - Forecast year 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Agrigenomics Market is projected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2021 to USD 5.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.7 % from 2021 to 2026. The growth of this market is projected to be driven by the increasing burden on current food production systems amidst the rapidly expanding global population, rise in the number of genetic diseases affecting plants & animals, and technological advancements in the field of applied genetics. The global marketplace has witnessed a significant increase in crop genomic resources and advancements in genome analysis facilitating basic and translational agricultural research. This trend is expected to continue strongly throughout the forecast period.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Employee Wellness Software Market May Set New Growth Story | MediKeeper, Burner Fitness, Rival Health

Latest survey on Global Employee Wellness Software Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of Employee Wellness Software. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Employee Wellness Software market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Virgin Pulse, Ceridian Lifeworks, CoreHealth Technologies, Sprout, Protocol Driven Healthcare, Inc (PDHI), Corporate Health Partners, MediKeeper, Burner Fitness, Rival Health, Wellness Layers, Alyfe Wellbeing Strategies, Infinite Wellness Solutions & BSDI.
Industryatlantanews.net

Filled Thermoplastics in the European Consumer Goods Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the filled thermoplastics in the European consumer goods market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the filled thermoplastics in the European consumer goods market is expected to reach $2.2 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 0.5%. In this market, polypropylene is expected to remain the largest resin type, and electrical & electronics segment is expected to remain the largest application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growing demand for materials with higher performance benefits.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in Financial Services Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening | Kofax Inc, UiPath, Inc, Blue Prism, Pegasystems Inc

The ' Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in Financial Services market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in Financial Services derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in Financial Services market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
Industryatlantanews.net

Flame Retardant Resin in E&E Composites Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the flame retardant resin in E&E composites market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the flame retardant resin in E&E composites market is expected to reach $2.7 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 3.7%. In this market, epoxy resin is expected to remain the largest resin type, and PCB laminates segment is expected to remain the largest application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increasing adoption of cloud based technologies and increasing awareness related to safety and security.
Agricultureatlantanews.net

Top Driving Factors of Agricultural Fumigants Market

According to the new market research report "Agricultural Fumigants Market by Product Type (Methyl Bromide, Phosphine, Chloropicrin), Crop Type (Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits), Application (Soil, Warehouse), Pest Control Method (Tarpaulin, Non-Tarp, Vacuum), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the overall Agricultural Fumigants Market is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2021 to USD 2.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The increase in agricultural productivity has led to an increase in the adoption of advanced storage technology to protect crops against pests, as well as to maintain the quality of the crops. Thus, fumigation technology helps in preventing post-harvest losses and helps in obtaining the standard quality. In addition, fumigation helps in the thorough cleaning of storage areas, silos, or warehouses.
atlantanews.net

Customer Communication Management Software Market Poised for Excellent Growth During (2021-2026) | Comprehensive Study By AMA

A CCM platform is intended to facilitate connectivity between an organisation and its customers. CCM Software can be effectively Integrated in almost every industry, but it is particularly popular in banking, property and casualty insurance, and manufacturing. These Software services assists in managing the company's contact through several channels, using the customer data to provide better-Personalized customer. This Software is effective Means to Have a Meaningful and Lasting customer relationship, unlike the Traditional approach that requires Immense Investment and Manpower. Companies see CCM software as a Strategic tool for Higher Profitability in the Long run Hence the Global Customer Communication Management Software Market is Expected to Flourish.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Revenue Based Financing Market Bigger Than Expected | Earnest Capital, Decathlon Capital Partners, Flexible Capital Fund

The ' Revenue Based Financing market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Revenue Based Financing derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Revenue Based Financing market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
Marketsatlantanews.net

Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP) Insurance Market Bigger Than Expected | Direct Gap, StateFarm, Allstate Insurance Company

The ' Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP) Insurance market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP) Insurance derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP) Insurance market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
Marketsbostonnews.net

Emergency Power Generator Market May Set a New Epic Growth Story || Caterpillar Inc. ,Cummins Inc. ,Generac Holdings, Inc. ,Kohler Co.

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Emergency Power Generator Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate revenue over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.
Industryatlantanews.net

Waste to Energy (WTE) Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Waste to Energy (WTE) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Waste to Energy (WTE) market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Waste to Energy (WTE) industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
Businessatlantanews.net

Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

High prevalence of incidences of congenital facial deformities, increasing awareness about minimally invasive techniques, escalation in the number of injuries due to road accidents and other traumas, various technological advancements in the field of Craniomaxillofacial Implants are key factors contributing to high CAGR in the forecast period. Market Size –...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Transcriptomics Technologies Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Affymetrix

The Latest Released Transcriptomics Technologies market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Transcriptomics Technologies market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Transcriptomics Technologies market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Kreatech Inc., Cytognomix Inc., Biological Industries Ltd, Oxford Gene Technology Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Qiagen N. V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Abbott Laboratories, Affymetrix Inc., SciGene Corp., Illumina Inc. & Molecular Devices LLC.
Businessatlantanews.net

Non-Thermal Processing Market Size, Revenue Analysis, PEST, Region & Country Forecast, 2026

The growing consumerism helps to raise the concern related to food safety, which in turn actuates to incremental demands of convenience foods; coupled with continuous requirements for extending shelf life as well as durability of food products. It opens up untapped opportunities, especially in the emerging economies are key factors contributing to the high CAGR of Non-Thermal Processing market during the forecast period.

