There Goes My Hero: Black Widow Finally Gets her Due

Black Widow fans are heartbroken realizing how the movie sets up Natasha Romanoff’s Avengers: Infinity War look. Yelena Bulova is a major character in the film, and her vest is a bit of a running gag. It’s the first piece of clothing she buys, and Nat ends up with it by the end of the movie. However, some Black Widow fans are realizing that the vest is the same one the hero was wearing on that ill-fated mission to stop Thanos. The blonde hair and new accessory debut at the end of the movie when she goes off to reunite the Avengers. It’s all very emotional because the viewers realize that things are going to get darker here for a while. Infinity War will see half the world wiped out from Thanos, and then Endgame is the mission that Nat won’t make it back from. It’s pretty freaking sad when you think about it. Check out some of the responses here.