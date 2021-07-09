Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Premium Tires Market Is Booming Worldwide with JK Tyre, Titan, Toyo Tire, Balkrishna, Nokian Tyres, Maxxis

atlantanews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest released Premium Tires market research of 116 pages suggests that the industry has made modest progress in tech-driven transformation since 2017. Many organizations have yet to scale their end use applications beyond pilots and proofs-of-concept. Yet, there is a group of manufacturers in Premium Tires Market that are making significant progress in driving use cases at scale. Characteristics of this group offers an insight into best practice in shaping the Global Premium Tires Market. Some of the players profiled in research coverage are Goodyear, Nizhnekamskshina, Yokohama, Michelin, Cooper Tire, GITI Tire, Nexen Tire, Eurotire, Sailun Tires, Apollo Tyres, Double Coin, Continental, Hengfeng Rubber, JK Tyre, MRF, Titan, Toyo Tire, Balkrishna, Triangle Group, Pirelli, Mitas, Kumho Tire, Zhongce, Bridgestone, Shandong Linglong, Nokian Tyres, Maxxis, Jinyu Tyre, Sumitomo & Hankook.

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexen Tire#Hankook Tire#Kumho Tire#Giti Tire#Market Intelligence#Titan#Toyo Tire#Nokian Tyres#Premium Tires Market#Michelin#Giti Tire#Sailun Tires#Apollo Tyres#Double Coin#Continental#Mrf#Balkrishna#Triangle Group#Pirelli#Mitas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Country
Chile
News Break
Economy
Country
Belgium
News Break
Cars
Country
Philippines
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
Netherlands
Country
Argentina
Related
Boats & Watercraftsthedallasnews.net

Yacht Platform Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Yacht Platform Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Yacht Platform market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Yacht Platform industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Connected Entertainment Ecosystems Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Amazon, Apple, Google LLC

The latest study released on the Global Connected Entertainment Ecosystems Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Connected Entertainment Ecosystems market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
NFLatlantanews.net

NFC Business Card Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | MOO, Smart Cards, RFITRFID, BIGDAWGS

The latest independent research document on Global NFC Business Card examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The NFC Business Card study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of NFC Business Card market report advocates analysis of MOO, SmartCards, RFITRFID, BIGDAWGS, CustomUSB, Blue, BuzzTech, MoreRFID & Yuvera Solutions (1Card).
Marketsatlantanews.net

Hazardous Waste Management Market May Set New Growth Story | Stericycle, Hennepin County, Waste Connections

The latest independent research document on Global Hazardous Waste Management examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Hazardous Waste Management study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Hazardous Waste Management market report advocates analysis of Stericycle, Hennepin County, Waste Connections Inc., Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd, Waste Management, Inc, OC Waste & Recycling, Rumpke Consolidated Companies Inc., EnergySolutions, Clean Harbors & Covanta Holding.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Non-Woven Adhesives Market worth $3.5 billion by 2025

According to the new market research report "Non-Woven Adhesives Market by Technology (Hot-melt), Type (SBC, APAO, EVA), Application (Baby Care, Feminine Hygiene, Adult Incontinence, Medical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2020 and 2025, from USD 2.3 billion in 2020. Non-woven adhesives are used for the adhesion of non-woven fabrics, hygiene, and disposable products. These adhesives are manufactured using base polymers and tackifiers. Tackifiers are petroleum/hydrocarbon-based and are made from bio-based ingredients. Non-woven adhesives are used extensively in various products such as baby diapers, training pants, feminine hygiene, adult incontinence, and tissue, towel & napkin. The adhesive is placed in a fluid medium with an absorbent held within the disposable material, and on cooling, it provides the required adhesion or bonding. Non-woven adhesives have high elasticity and excellent bonding strength.
Economyatlantanews.net

Robotaxi Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2030

The Robotaxi Market is projected to grow from 617 units in 2021 to reach 1,445,822 units by 2030, at a CAGR of 136.8%. Automotive companies are investing huge amounts in research and testing of self-driving technology. The emerging trend of robotaxis, shuttles, and vans are fueling the overall growth of the market. Other major factors responsible for growth are increasing demand for ride-hailing services, optimizing fleet management, and reducing the overall cost of operations. With the rising demand for public transport, there has been a substantial increase in the use of technologically advanced vehicles such as fully-electric vehicles, semi-autonomous, and autonomous vehicles which have raised the demand for self-driving vehicles. Companies such as Waymo (US), Cruise Automation (US), Baidu (China), AutoX (China), and Tesla (US) are leading the market.
Economyatlantanews.net

Pension Insurance Market to Develop New Growth Story | UnitedHealth Group, Allianz SE, Kaiser Permanente

The latest study released on the Global Pension Insurance Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Pension Insurance market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Luxury Diamond Jewelry Market is Booming Worldwide with Cartier, Tiffany, Bulgari

The Latest Released Luxury Diamond Jewelry market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Luxury Diamond Jewelry market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Luxury Diamond Jewelry market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Societe Cartier, Tiffany & Co., Buccellati Holding Italia SpA, Bulgari S.p.A, Mikimoto & Co., Ltd., Chopard International SA, Graff Diamonds Corporation, Harry Winston, Inc. & Guccio Gucci S.p.A..
Marketsatlantanews.net

Low-Calorie Food Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | Zydus wellness, PepsiCo, Ajinomoto

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Low-Calorie Food Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Low-Calorie Food market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Car Rentals Market May Set Epic Growth Story | Hertz, Avis Budget Group, Sixt

The Latest Released Car Rentals market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Car Rentals market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Car Rentals market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as The Hertz Corporation, Trust Middle East Car Rental, Avis Budget Group, Inc., Fox Rent-A-Car, Al-Futtaim Group, EuropCar, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Carzonrent & Sixt Rent A Car.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Cloud Data Security Software Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom with Google, IBM, Amazon Web Services, TitanHQ

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Cloud Data Security Software Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.
TV & Videosatlantanews.net

Video on Demand Service Market is Booming Worldwide at Unstoppable Rate | Netflix, Apple TV, Comcast Corporation, Amazon Prime Video

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Video on Demand Service Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP) Insurance Market Bigger Than Expected | Direct Gap, StateFarm, Allstate Insurance Company

The ' Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP) Insurance market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP) Insurance derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP) Insurance market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
Marketsatlantanews.net

Transcriptomics Technologies Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Affymetrix

The Latest Released Transcriptomics Technologies market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Transcriptomics Technologies market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Transcriptomics Technologies market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Kreatech Inc., Cytognomix Inc., Biological Industries Ltd, Oxford Gene Technology Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Qiagen N. V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Abbott Laboratories, Affymetrix Inc., SciGene Corp., Illumina Inc. & Molecular Devices LLC.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Automotive Dealer Software Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Cox Automotive, DealerSocket, WHI Solutions

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Automotive Dealer Software Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Automotive Dealer Software market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Skin Careatlantanews.net

Men's Beauty Market Growing Popularity & Emerging Trends | Beiersdorf, P&G, Coty

The Latest Released Men's Beauty market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Men's Beauty market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Men's Beauty market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Johnson&Johnson, ITC, Energizer Holdings Inc., Coty Inc., L'Oréal Group, Edge well Personal Care Co., Procter and Gamble & Beiersdorf AG.
Industryatlantanews.net

Satellite Payloads Market to See Fastest Growth by 2026

According to the new market research report "Satellite Payloads Market by Type (Communication, Imagery, Software-defined Payload, Navigation), Satellite (CubeSat, Small Satellite, Medium Satellite, Large Satellite), Orbit, Application, End User, Frequency, and Region – Forecasts to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Satellite Payloads Market is estimated at USD 3.7 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 11.3 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 24.8% from 2021 to 2026. Growing investments by several governments particularly in developed and developing economies such as the US, India, and China, among others. The satellite payloads are used for several applications, including communication, earth observation and remote sensing, mapping and navigation, scientific research and exploration, surveillance and security, space observation, and various other applications by defense, intelligence, civil, commercial, and/or government users Continuous advancements in the miniaturization of satellite payloads through technological advancements in digital components, low-mission costs, and the increasing use of satellite constellations are major drivers for the growth of this market. COVID-19 has affected the Satellite payloads market growth to some extent, and this varies from country to country. Industry experts believe that the pandemic has not affected the demand for Satellite payloads in applications.
Economyatlantanews.net

Flexible Plastic Packaging Market worth $200.5 billion by 2025

According to the new market research report "Flexible Plastic Packaging Market by Type (Pouches, Rollstocks, Bags, Wraps), Material (Plastic & Aluminum Foil), Application (Food, Beverage, Pharma & Healthcare, Personal care & Cosmetics), Technology, and Region – Global Forecast To 2025", The global flexible plastic packaging market size is projected to grow from USD 160.8 billion in 2020 to USD 200.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2025. The market is projected to grow in accordance with the increase in the demand for flexible plastic packaging for food, beverage, and cosmetics products across the globe. Furthermore, the flexible plastic packaging market has witnessed a significant increase in its demand for the supply of grocery, drugs, and vegetables & meat through online channels, during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Drinksatlantanews.net

Brewing Ingredients Market to Witness Unprecedented Growth in Coming Years

According to the new market research report "Brewing Ingredients Market by Source (Malt Extract, Adjuncts/Grains, Hops, Beer Yeast, and Beer Additives), Brewery Size (Macro Brewery and Craft Brewery), Form (Dry and Liquid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Brewing Ingredients Market was valued at USD 34.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%, to reach USD 47.9 billion by 2026. The rise in global population and increasing disposable income in developing economies are creating new avenues for alcoholic beverages.
Agricultureatlantanews.net

Top Driving Factors of Agricultural Fumigants Market

According to the new market research report "Agricultural Fumigants Market by Product Type (Methyl Bromide, Phosphine, Chloropicrin), Crop Type (Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits), Application (Soil, Warehouse), Pest Control Method (Tarpaulin, Non-Tarp, Vacuum), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the overall Agricultural Fumigants Market is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2021 to USD 2.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The increase in agricultural productivity has led to an increase in the adoption of advanced storage technology to protect crops against pests, as well as to maintain the quality of the crops. Thus, fumigation technology helps in preventing post-harvest losses and helps in obtaining the standard quality. In addition, fumigation helps in the thorough cleaning of storage areas, silos, or warehouses.

Comments / 0

Community Policy