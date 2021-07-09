A Short U.S. Vacation Highlights Travel Surge And Labor Shortages

Business Consultant/Franchise Owner of Sylvan Learning Center of Murrieta, CA. Starting a business is exciting. However, from the moment you make the decision to be an entrepreneur, careful decisions must be made or else the endeavor could end before even beginning. When creating any kind of startup, there are always going to be certain costs involved. And you’ll have to answer questions such as: What marketing steps should I take? How much funding do I need (e.g., angel investors)? As you begin this process, here are some startup costs that you should pay attention to and add to your budget: