A Short U.S. Vacation Highlights Travel Surge And Labor Shortages

By Ben Baldanza
Forbes
Forbes
 8 days ago
My family took a short domestic vacation to visit family and friends, including four flights, two rental cars, seven hotel nights, and lots of restaurants. It was great seeing people we had met only by video for the past year and a half, and traveling seemed normal again. Through this week, we got a first-hand look at a lot of the issues being discussed on the news, including behavior on airplanes, views on the return of business travel, and overall state of the U.S. economy.

Forbes

Forbes

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

