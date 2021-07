A solid measure of success is positive customer feedback, and people who’ve used the services of Burton A/C, Heating, Plumbing & More have a lot of good things to say about the company. New customers often connect with Burton via referral, President Mark Evans said, and the company does considerable repeat business. In addition, satisfied customers have voted the company Best of Omaha 16 times. They have over 3,000 Google reviews, which Evans said is “More than any of our competitors.” The vast majority of these reviews have five-star ratings.