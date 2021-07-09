Kaman Corp. Makes CFO Transition

NORWICH — NBT Bancorp Inc. President and CEO John H. Watt, Jr. has announced that Scott A. Kingsley has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Kingsley will join NBT’s Executive Management Team and be based at the company’s headquarters in Norwich, NY. He brings 35 years of experience to his new role, including 16 years as a member of the leadership team at Community Bank System, Inc. where he served as Chief Operating Officer and prior to that as Chief Financial Officer. Kingsley started his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers and was employed there for eight years before joining the Carlisle Companies, Inc., a large publicly traded manufacturer and distributor, where he served first as Corporate Controller and then as Chief Financial Officer of its Carlisle Engineered Products operating division.