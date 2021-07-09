Kaman Corp. Makes CFO Transition
BLOOMFIELD, CT — On July 8, Kaman Corporation announced the appointment of James Coogan as senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective immediately. Coogan, who served as the vice president, investor relations and corporate development of Kaman, will succeed Robert Starr. Starr will continue to be employed by the company through July 31, 2021, as executive vice president and will work closely with Coogan and the Kaman leadership team to ensure a seamless transition.www.inddist.com
