Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Who said that?

floridatrend.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article"It was pouring rain and no one cared. It was awesome." Lightning fans have been waiting to celebrate in proper fashion for nine months. They lined up outside the Tampa Bay Sports store at Amalie Arena over an hour before it opened on Thursday. The workers let customers in early...

www.floridatrend.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Taylor Hall, Vladimir Tarasenko and More

The 2020-21 NHL season is over. The Tampa Bay Lightning repeated as Stanley Cup champions, and there won't be any more hockey played until this fall. However, there's a lot that will take place on the NHL calendar between then and now. And there's a good chance that many teams' rosters will look much different by the time the 2021-22 season arrives. Even discounting the expansion draft on July 21, free agents will be switching teams and trades will be taking place.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Bruins expected to heavily pursue impending Lightning UFA

Over the previously few years it has been noted over and over again that the Boston Bruins‘ bottom-six forward group needs to get bigger and tougher. While the team has also lacked secondary scoring, their next issue when it comes to offense is their inability to effectively win board battles, especially from what is supposed to be their checking lines in lines 3 and 4.
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Report: Montreal Canadiens Accused Of Cheating By Various Teams.

The Montreal Canadiens have been making headlines over the last couple of days. It started of course with the shocking Shea Weber announcement. After playing like a machine to help lead the Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Finals, it was suddenly revealed that he was dealing with career threatening injuries and might never play again.
NHLrawcharge.com

A look at the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Restricted Free Agent situation

It feels like it’s been a while since I could say this, but the Tampa Bay Lightning have a pretty easy Restricted Free Agent situation in front of them this summer compared to recent offseasons. Going into 2020-21, they had Anthony Cirelli, Mikhail Sergachev, and Erik Cernak as big names to sign. The previous summer it was Brayden Point, but they also took care of Andrei Vasilevskiy’s big extension. Before the 2018 season, they had J.T. Miller, but also got Nikita Kucherov’s extension done a year early. In 2017 it was Tyler Johnson and Ondrej Palat. In 2016, it was Alex Killorn and Kucherov. Not to mention Steven Stamkos’ UFA contract and signing Victor Hedman a year early. Going into the 2015-16 season may have been the last time the RFA contracts were as easy as they’ll be this year, with Andrej Sustr being the only significant RFA that needed a new contract.
NHLPosted by
The Spun

Hockey World Reacts To The Alexander Ovechkin News

The Seattle Kraken will get their chance to pluck players off of other NHL rosters in the league’s upcoming expansion draft later this week. However, each team has been given the chance to protect a handful of their current players that won’t be eligible to be selected by the new franchise.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Jack Eichel – Rangers, Blackhawks and Ducks

WGR 550: Darren Dreger on WGR 550 The Instigators when asked what he’s hearing about Jack Eichel, Sam Reinhart, and Rasmus Ristolainen. “But as far as Jack and Reinhart and Ristolainen are concerned, I checked , just more dialogue, and things are definitely heating up. We did Insider Trading on TSN and I think we had seven items, eight items and we could have had 15 just based on the conversations that are swirling around right now.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Canadiens, Penguins, Golden Knights, Kivlenieks News

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Edmonton Oilers and Adam Larsson closer or farther away from getting a deal signed? Recent chatter suggests there might be a slight delay in any contract extension. Could the Pittsburgh Penguins target one of the Vegas Golden Knights goaltenders? And, would it be the goaltender everyone is thinking they’d target? Would Jamie Oleksiak be a target for a number of teams this summer? Does it matter? There’s more news on the tragic passing of Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks. Finally, will the Montreal Canadiens roll with the same lineup that won Game 4 in overtime of the Stanley Cup Final?
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Lightning Are Daring Kraken To Take a Big Contract At the Expansion Draft

It’s difficult to think of a more exciting and impactful 12 month period in Tampa Bay Lightning history than what has happened since August 1st, 2020. During that timeframe, the Lightning won a Stanley Cup in the bubble, experienced a busy offseason with a few important moves made to hold together their roster, played through a shortened season unlike any other in league history, won a second Stanley Cup in just 10 months, and then immediately had to prepare for the Seattle Kraken expansion draft along with the 2021 Entry Level Draft.
NHLmyq105.com

The 9 Players The Tampa Bay Lightning Will Keep

When a new team comes into the NHL, they have the ability to recruit players from around the league. Before that happens, each team can choose a handful of players to keep. The rest they have to make available to the new team in a special draft. The Seattle Kraken now know who they can and can’t take from Tampa Bay. The list of Lightning players that the Bolts have decided to hold on to are…
NHLaudacy.com

Anyone for the Seattle Penguins?

Hey, nobody really knows what a Kraken is but everyone knows what a Penguin is. Seattle GM Ron Francis won a pair of Stanley Cups with the Pens. Not only that but Francis’ assistant GM, Jason Botterill, was an assistant in Pittsburgh when the Pens acquired many of the players now available in Wednesday’s expansion draft.
NHLphillyhockeynow.com

Sunday Morning Skate: Ryan Ellis is a Philadelphia Flyer

Welcome to the Morning Skate, our roundup of links on Philly Hockey Now as well as other sites around the National Hockey Now network and hockey world!. Chuck Fletcher struck before the NHL roster freeze on Saturday. The Flyers acquired the top-pair defenseman they need in Ryan Ellis for Philippe Myers and Nolan Patrick. (Philly Hockey Now)
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Lightning News & Rumors: Goodrow, Protection List, Stamkos, & More

In this edition of Tampa Bay Lightning news and rumors, we’ll discuss trades, no-move clauses, the expansion draft, and more. On Saturday, the Lightning traded Barclay Goodrow to the New York Rangers in exchange for their 2022 seventh-round pick. The Rangers now have exclusive negotiating rights with the 28-year-old forward until free agency begins on July 28.
NHLESPN

Canadiens' Price left unprotected for Kraken expansion draft

After backstopping the Montreal Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Final, Carey Price has been left unprotected for the Seattle Kraken expansion draft. Price could become the face of the NHL's 32nd franchise if general manager Ron Francis and his staff decide to take on one of the biggest contracts in hockey. He agreed to waive a clause in his contract to be exposed so Montreal could protect cheaper backup Jake Allen, but his goaltending ability, off-ice marketability and ties to the Pacific Northwest could make Price an attractive option even with a salary cap hit of $10.5 million for five more years.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Penguins News & Rumors: Guentzel, Expansion Draft & More

Welcome back to another edition of Pittsburgh Penguins News and Rumors. In this article, we will highlight some of the news and rumors surrounding Jake Guentzel and the team’s official protection list for the Seattle Kraken expansion draft. Is Jake Guentzel a Potential Trade Chip?. In one of his pieces,...
NHLPosted by
Forbes

Ondrej Palat Among Five Players Seattle Must Pick In NHL Expansion Draft

The protected lists were submitted and revealed to the public Sunday. Now the puck is on the Seattle Kraken’s stick. The NHL’s new expansion team’s decisions will be revealed Wednesday, as they select one player from each of the 30 teams not based in Las Vegas. The Kraken will have a wide array of choices, from high-paid veterans to younger potential stars.
NHLPensBurgh

Penguins expansion list out: Brandon Tanev available for Seattle

The NHL has released the expansion lists for Wednesday’s Seattle Kraken expansion draft. Most notably, Brandon Tanev, Jason Zucker and Zach Aston-Reese are available for selection. Of the main choices or questions, it looks like Pittsburgh has opted to favor centers in Blueger and Carter over wingers. The Pens solved...

Comments / 0

Community Policy