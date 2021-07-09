Cancel
TV Series

Cursed Cancelled at Netflix

By Andy Swift
TVLine
TVLine
 8 days ago
It’s one and done for Netflix’s drama series about the legendary Lady of the Lake. Cursed has been cancelled after just one season, TVLine has confirmed. Per the official logline, Cursed was a “re-imagining of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a teenage heroine with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. After her mother’s death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a young mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther.”

