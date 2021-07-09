Have the Phoenix Suns Sold Chris Paul on Resigning?
The Phoenix Suns currently find themselves with a 2-0 NBA Finals lead over the Milwaukee Bucks, with much thanks to veteran point guard Chris Paul. During Game 1, he dropped 32 points and nine assists while shooting 4-7 from 3-point range. Although the contest fell into some back-and-forth-action during its first half, Paul—and consequently the Suns, turned things up during the third quarter, as the point god blessed his subjects with a 16-point barrage during the period, going 6-7 from the field.valleyofthesuns.com
