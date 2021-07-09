Coxreels Joins IBC

IBC announced July 8 that reel supplier Coxreels, Inc. has joined the IBC industrial buying group. Coxreels, Inc. manufactures and sells heavy duty, professional-grade hose, cord, and cable reels in 22 major channels of distribution including, industrial MRO, power transmission, construction, automotive, aviation, and food & chemical, among others. Headquartered in Tempe, AZ, Coxreels’ products are manufactured in the U.S. making extensive use of in-house design, CNC machinery with robotic welding and robotic spin cell operations, and modern automation systems allowing for the development and building of state-of-the-art reeling platform solutions that meet the most demanding requirements in the industry.