City of Yonkers -Budget Review – Report Number: B21-6-8 By NYS Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli

The purpose of our budget review was to identify issues which impact the City of Yonkers’ financial condition in the current and future years. The Office of the State Comptroller, as Fiscal Agent for the City of Yonkers (City), determined that the City’s adopted budget for fiscal year 2021-22 and the related justification documents are in compliance with the requirements of the Fiscal Agent Act (Chapter 488 of the Laws of 1976). The City’s 2021-22 budget totals $1.25 billion. The budget includes operating and debt service funding of $663.6 million for the Yonkers Public Schools (District) and $587.9 million for the City. The 2021-22 budget is $16.7 million more than the City’s budget for 2020-21, an increase of 1.35 percent.