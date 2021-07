While last week was full of economic data and central bank meetings, this week will be lighter on both fronts. Major central bank meetings are limited to the ECB this week. Economic data will be light, highlighted by PMIs at the end of week. As the UK has its “Freedom Day” unlocking on Monday, cases are on the rise there and other places around the world. Will countries be forced to lockdown again? One of those countries with increasing cases is Japan, particularly in the city of Tokyo where the “2020” Olympics are set to begin on Friday. Also, with bank earnings out last week, its time to move onto tech with the first of the FAANGs reporting on Tuesday. Traders will be paying close attention to the guidance to see if CEOs agree with Fed Chairman Powell that inflation is transitory!