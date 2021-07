Just last week, Alamo resident Annika Borrelli failed to get through a U.S. Women’s Amateur qualifier. The poor results literally left her in tears. Among those consoling her was her dad, Dave, and her coach at the University of San Francisco, Sara Doell. “After talking with my coach, she just told me to remember to have fun out there. Not to press early,” said Borrelli, a senior on the USF women’s golf squad.