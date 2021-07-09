Angela Bassett Says ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Be ‘Honorable’ of Chadwick Boseman

The passing of Chadwick Boseman sent shockwaves around the globe — but Angela Bassett says that fans will be happy when “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is finally released.

The award-winning actress admitted that the final script has not yet been distributed.

“I don’t know what it’s going to look like at all,” Bassett, who portrays Queen Ramonda, told Entertainment Tonight. “There have been about five incarnations of the script and I hear another one’s coming.”

Production on “Wakanda Forever” began on June 29.

Atlanta’s Pinewood Studios, Feige released a statement last month, saying, “It’s clearly very emotional without Chad. But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We’re going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud.”

While the cast is keeping quiet about the details of the forthcoming movie, Bassett says even step is with Boseman in mind.

Boseman died from colon cancer in August at age 43.

“Of course, with our dear king going on to glory, a lot of things had to be shifted and changed, so thankfully, Ryan [Coogler] and Joe Robert Cole, they’re just such masterful storytellers that they’ve found a way into this world and hopefully it will be satisfying, I think, for the fans and it will be honorable of our Chad. We love our king,” she told the entertainment outlet.

“Black Panther” was released in 2018 and grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide — shattering numerous box office records. The Ryan Coogler-directed flick made history as the highest-grossing film directed by a Black filmmaker. To date, it remains one of the highest-grossing films of all time.

“Black Panther” received many industry nominations and was the first MCU film to win an academy award.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is in theaters on July 8, 2022.