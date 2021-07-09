‘RHOP’ Star Karen Huger to Gizelle Bryant: ‘How Dare You Keep Coming for Our Husbands’

Karen Huger, the grande dame of “Real Housewives of Potomac,” has a bit of a love-hate relationship with her co-star, Gizelle Bryant.

In season six of the show, Gizelle gets in hot water with Dr. Wendy Osefo after spreading rumors that her husband, Dr. Eddie Osefo, had been stepping out of his marriage.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Karen raved about Dr. Wendy called Gizelle out for being messy.

“I personally don’t get into spreading rumors,” she declared. “I’m friends with Wendy. I support she and her husband, Eddie. And Wendy and I, by the way, have grown — I’ll tease you with that — tremendously, this season. So the respect that I have for their marriage and family would be one that says, if Wendy came to me and said, ‘I had a problem,’ I had a problem. I’m not one that reads blogs and makes it TV. I got enough TV right here,” said Karen. “I think she does good at representing a woman, a Black woman in particular, that loves her husband.”

Karen then pushes the subliminal to the side and directs her words at the EverHue founder.

“And how dare you [Gizelle] keep coming for our husbands when you don’t have one for us to return serve to. I’m just saying, don’t touch anything that you don’t bring to the table. How about that?”

Last season, Gizelle rekindled her romance with her ex-husband, Pastor Jamal Bryant. Monique Samuels brought receipts of Jamal’s alleged cheating on the show and the relationship between them fizzled out soon after.

As for Karen’s friendship with Gizelle?

“I’m on pause and on ready, honey, at all times for your ‘alright for now’ not to be genuine. Am I wasting my time with that? No. I had a ball with all of the other ladies. We grew fantastically close. I love each and every one of them,” she says.