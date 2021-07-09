Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Heather Morris paid tribute to late Glee co-star Naya Rivera with a touching tattoo

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Morris got the sentence “Tomorrow is not promised” inked on her arm, a reference to one of Rivera's final tweets.

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naya Rivera
Person
Heather Morris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Glee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Tattoo
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Lea Michele Honors Naya Rivera On The 1-Year Anniversary Of Her Death With Special ‘Glee’ Photo

‘Glee’ alum Lea Michele has paid tribute to her late former co-star Naya Rivera, one year after she tragically drowned at the age of 33. Lea Michele has shared a throwback snap of the late Naya Rivera on the one year anniversary of her death. The Glee alum took to her Instagram Stories on July 8 to post a photo of Naya performing Funny Girl hit “Don’t Rain on My Parade” during season five of the show. She also added the dove with olive branch emoji to the post, which actually had a deeper meaning than perhaps what meets the eye.
Musicfox35orlando.com

Naya Rivera: A look back at the events leading to the star's tragic death

One year ago, Naya Rivera tragically passed away at the age of 33 when she drowned in Lake Piru near Los Angeles. The actress and singer was best known for playing the sharp-tongued and golden-voiced Santana Lopez on "Glee" but also found success in "Step Up: High Water" and in her final role: Voicing Catwoman in a pair of animated Batman flicks.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Naya Rivera’s Mom Yolanda Previtire Reflects on Final Conversation With Late Actress 1 Year After Death

One year after Naya Rivera’s death, the late actress’ mother, Yolanda Previtire, and sister, Nickayla Rivera, are opening up about their grief. “It was a beautiful morning. I missed two of her FaceTime calls,” Previtire recalled during a Thursday, July 8, Good Morning America appearance of Naya’s final day. “I called her back and I said, ‘Naya, where are you?’ And she’s like, ‘Me and [my 5-year-old son], Josey, we’re gonna go to the lake and I was gonna have him fish.’ I told her, ‘The lake’s getting choppy,’ and I said, ‘I love you. Call me when you get off the water.’”
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Glee’ Cast Pay Tribute to Naya Rivera on One-Year Anniversary of Her Death: “Always a Light, Always With Us”

Naya Rivera’s Glee co-stars, family members and friends are paying tribute to the 33-year-old actress on the one-year anniversary of her death. Last July 8, Rivera disappeared while boating with her son Josey at Lake Piru in California. An extensive search ensued after the 4-year-old was found alone on the boat, and by July 13, Rivera’s body had been discovered floating in the lake. Authorities told the media they did not suspect foul play nor do they believe Rivera purposely tried to hurt herself, and her official cause of death was ruled as an accidental drowning.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Heather Morris, Kevin McHale & More Stars Honor Naya Rivera On 1-Year Anniversary Of Her Death

On the 1-year anniversary of Naya Rivera’s death, many Hollywood stars — including former ‘Glee’ castmates — shared heartfelt tributes to the beloved actress. Naya Rivera is being remembered by many of her famous friends on the one-year anniversary of her tragic death at age 33. Heather Morris, a close friend and former Glee co-star of Naya’s, paid tribute to the late actress on Thursday, July 8 with a heartfelt Instagram post that included a photo of Naya smiling. The post also featured a video of Heather receiving a tattoo that says, “Tomorrow is not promised.”
CelebritiesGeorgetown Voice

Tributes to Naya Rivera

Naya Rivera landed her first major acting role at the age of four on the short-lived Black sitcom The Royal Family. In an Arsenio Hall interview for the show, Hall asks young Naya if she would like to do some modeling and without missing a beat she replies “I did that.” (Because of course she already has. Duh!) The audience laughs and cheers and it’s clear this young girl is something special.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Naya Rivera's mother says grief over Glee star's death gets so 'heavy' that her family is 'afraid for themselves' and reveals they're in therapy to deal with the trauma, as she marks one-year anniversary of her daughter's tragic drowning

Naya Rivera's mother has opened up about the Glee star's family ongoing struggle to come to terms with their grief over her tragic death, admitting that their sorrow 'is so heavy', they are often 'afraid for themselves'. Speaking in an emotional GMA interview on the one-year anniversary of her daughter's...
Relationshipskicks96.com

Gwen Stefani Shares First Full Family Photo From Her Wedding

Thank you Gwen for sharing all these wedding pictures! We now have our first look at the Blake Shelton family. On Wednesday morning (July 7) Gwen posted another stunning photo from her weekend wedding to Blake Shelton. It's an official family photo, with her boys looking sharp in suits. Stefani...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Mariah Carey Thinks Of Nick Cannon's Many Children

Nick Cannon is certainly pursuing his dream of having many children, and as a result, a large family – but he's taken a bit of an unorthodox approach to it, having had several children with quite a few women. The actor and the "Masked Singer" host could be expecting his seventh child soon. Cannon and "Wild 'n Out" cast member and model Alyssa Scott are reportedly expecting their first child together, a boy named Zen S. Cannon, reported People. Scott confirmed as much in a since-deleted "nude maternity post" to Instagram, per People. This will be Scott's second child, and her first with Cannon, who has quite the brood of kids already.
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Pat Sajak Leaving 'Wheel of Fortune' Due to Worrying Reason?

Is "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak stepping away from the show due to alarming conditions?. In the past decades, Sajak managed to keep "Wheel of Fortune" in the list of top game shows. This year, he will officially mark the 40th year of his stint as the game master.

Comments / 0

Community Policy