Down to Business: Cutting her sisters’ hair as a kid led to lifelong career for Naperville stylist: ‘I was hooked’
What does your businesses do? “I’m a hair stylist. But I only cut hair. I don’t color. ... Men and women come here. Children,” Reynolds said. How did you get into this business? “I always loved doing hair. I’d do friends’ hair for dances in high school. I have three sisters. I’d always do their hair. I kind of knew from a young age that this is what I wanted to do.”www.chicagotribune.com
Comments / 0