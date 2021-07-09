Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Generation wanted Season 1 to end with an "very immersive-feeling finale"

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"We thought a lot about how to construct and film this so that you feel like you’re there at that party, and it feels as stressful and chaotic as it does to these characters," says co-creator Daniel Barnz. "We realized the way to do that was to not intercut between scenes, so that it felt like you were moving in between them in real time. (Co-creator) Zelda (Barnes) and I wrote it and I knew I was going to direct it, so we were able to write knowing exactly how we wanted to shoot it." Daniel and Zelda Barnes also offered a preview of what Generation would look like if HBO Max ordered a second season.

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Generation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Good Witch to End After 7 Seasons — Get Imminent Series Finale Date

The Good Witch (very!) soon will be done enchanting viewers. Hallmark Channel announced on Friday that its, well, hallmark series will end after the current season, with its series finale scheduled for Sunday, July 25. TVLine’s Cable Renewal/Cancellation scorecard has thusly been updated. ”Good Witch has enchanted viewers for over...
TV SeriesThe Independent

The seventh and final season of Bosch is a 'suitably great end to a great show'

Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent praises the ‘suitably great end’ to Prime Video’s Bosch as it reaches its conclusion after seven seasons. Bosch follows the titular homicide detective around his native Los Angeles as he investigates suspicious deaths, doggedly searching for answers with his trademark grizzled demeanour. Annabel adds...
TV Seriesimdb.com

Atypical Creator Teases 'Satisfying' Endings and 'Messages of Hope' in Final Season of Netflix Series

Atypical’s final season, which arrives this Friday on Netflix, is all about new beginnings. The charming dramedy follows Sam (played by Keir Gilchrist), a young man on the autism spectrum who searches for love and independence. Over the years, he has found greater autonomy and an awesome girlfriend in Paige (Jenna Boyd), while also picking up important life lessons along the way.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Loki season 2 renewal confirmed during finale end credits

Here’s some news that we certainly did not expect today, but are very happy to report: A Loki season 2 is coming to Disney+!. At the end of the season 1 finale credits, the streaming service confirmed that they are bringing the Tom Hiddleton series back for more. This marks the first time that an MCU – Disney+ series has gotten an official renewal, and we almost wondered if this was instead meant to just be a bridge between movies like the upcoming Thor and Doctor Strange titles. That’s not exactly the case.
TV SeriesNewsweek

'Loki' Finale: Will There Be a Season 2?

Loki brought back one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most popular characters after he met a sticky end in Avengers: Infinity War. Now the finale has shown how his actions will change the future of the MCU. After Loki's efforts to uncover the truth about the Time Variance Authority and...
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Loki is the first MCU series to stick the landing thanks to an unconventional season finale

"Marvel's first two Disney+ shows had one thing in common: their endings weren't nearly as strong as their beginnings," says Brendan Morrow. "After WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier didn't fully impress with their last episodes, there was some concern Marvel was running into a consistent endings problem with its streaming shows. WandaVision's finale was far less inventive than its earlier episodes, while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's ending was undermined by a weak villain. But on Wednesday, the studio bucked this trend with Loki's finale, 'For All Time. Always.' The conclusion was mind-blowing in the way it revealed game-changing implications for the franchise, but it was all the more refreshing because it didn't culminate with the kind of massive, CGI-filled action spectacle we expect from Marvel." Morrow adds: "With WandaVision, the finale was a bit underwhelming in that it discarded the weirdness of the rest of the show in favor of a standard superhero fight. But after Loki got some spectacle out of the way in the season's penultimate episode, the ending turns into something more unique...All in all, for a series that made great use of long conversations about intriguing sci-fi concepts, it was appropriate for Loki's first season to end that way, too. No huge final action sequence arrives to distract from these themes, and instead, the episode's last moments are eerie in their restraint."
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Matthew A. Cherry developing animated musical Battu with director Chaz Bottoms for Cartoon Network Studios

The Oscar-winning Hair Love director is teaming with director/animator/writer Chaz Bottoms on Battu, a musical comedy series about “a young group of misfit dreamers who move to their own beat.” Battu is a French ballet term meaning “beat." The project is based on Bottoms’ animated short film Battu: An Animated Musical, which is currently in production.
TV & VideosComicBook

The Walking Dead Final Season Key Art: The Beginning of the End

Before the epic end of The Walking Dead begins on August 22, AMC reveals the first key art from The Walking Dead: The Final Season Part I. Part of AMC's "11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11" of The Walking Dead, the Compendium-style artwork unveiled Thursday shows Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) posed with comic book fan-favorite Officer Mercer (series newcomer Michael James Shaw) of the Commonwealth: a sizable new civilization that once again expands the world of The Walking Dead.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

Paramount+'s The Fairly OddParents revival will be a mix of live-action and animation

"Yes, the Fairly OddParents show is a hybrid so that the fairies are animated and all the humans are live actors. You can’t do it a hundred times but that’s it for right now," says Nickelodeon president and CEO Brian Robbins. Robbins says he hopes the revival, which was revealed earlier this year and which is currently in production in Los Angeles featuring some of the original cast members, will also revive interest in the show’s library on the platform.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Rebel’ Eyes Potential Season 2 Pickup By IMDb TV As Season 1 Gets Run On Amazon’s AVOD Platform

The first season of Rebel, which was canceled by ABC in May, is now available on IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service. I hear the agreement between IMDb TV and lead Rebel studio ABC Signature includes an option for a second-season order based on how Season 1 performs on the platform. The studio still has the cast, led by Katey Sagal, under options, I hear, making a second season a realistic possibility.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Loki Wraps, Good Trouble Returns, and Netflix Probes My Unorthodox Life

The MCU continues to thrive on Disney+, with Loki earning high marks from critics and fans alike. The series wraps its six-episode run today. Also today: Good Trouble’s young adults get knocked down in the show's Season 3 summer premiere, tradition meets modernity in the new Netflix family reality series My Unorthodox Life, and the Phoenix Suns attempt to extend their lead in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Wednesday:
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Loki boss reveals final episode almost ended very differently

Loki spoilers follow – including episode 6 and the finale. The first season of Marvel's Loki is over, and with the prospect of a second season already confirmed, there's lots to look forward to, and plenty of time to binge on season one again. After that final episode, there are...
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

The Other Two finally gets a Season 2 premiere date on HBO Max

The former Comedy Central series from former SNL head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider will debut new episodes on HBO Max starting Aug. 26. The Other Two's last episode aired on Comedy Central in March 2019. “With their pop star brother, ChaseDreams, officially entering retirement at the ripe old age of fourteen, Brooke and Cary must now contend with a new famous family member: their 53-year-old mother Pat, and her eponymous daytime talk show,” reads the official synopsis for Season 2. “Humiliated at being The Other Two yet again, they double down and make it their mission not to be.”
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Loki Ending Explained: Why Sylvie Killing Kang In The Finale Was A Very Bad Idea

There’s a frustrating tendency in revenge stories for the protagonist to finally stand in front of the person they want to kill and suddenly hesitate. Cue the monologuing, the confusion, and the “we’re the same, you and I” stuff. So it was refreshing in the Loki finale when Sylvie attempted to kill Kang the Conqueror right after meeting him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy