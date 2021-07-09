Tokyo Olympics organizer fears that a spectator ban could hurt athletes' performance
Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto, a former Olympic speedskater and cyclist, said Friday that some athletes had told her they were ready to compete in empty stadiums but that she knew how much better it was to feel the support of the crowd. "I sincerely hope the athletes strive to compete at their highest level,” Hashimoto said. “As an athlete I always wanted people to be watching.”www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0