Tokyo Olympics organizer fears that a spectator ban could hurt athletes' performance

The Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics are set to kick off later this month, but it’s set to look different than in any year prior. Reuters reports that authorities could a state of emergency for the capital city in an attempt to further stop the spread of COVID-19, as well as ban all spectators from attending events. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday, that the government will determine what measures it will enforce Thursday. Whether spectators can attend the games remains to be seen, though organizers have already banned overseas spectators and set a 50 percent capacity cap at all events.