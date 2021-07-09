Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Marvel Preview: X-Corp #3

By AIPT
Posted by 
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MULTIPLE MEN, MULTIPLE SOLUTIONS! He’s everywhere you want to be. He’s never not in the office. And his direct reports always fall in line. How does X-CORP meet their nearly impossible quotas with maximum synergy and minimal bandwidth? They’ve got Dr. Jamie Madrox, and he’s the world’s best boss. Written...

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

aiptcomics

aiptcomics

963
Followers
8K+
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Arts
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
GamesRadar+

How X-Men #1 positions the mutant heroes as the premiere Marvel super-team (Sorry, Avengers)

The Avengers have been called 'Earth's Mightiest Heroes' for nearly 60 years, but the Marvel super-team has a new challenger for that title: the X-Men. With this week's X-Men #1, the mutant super-team is being repositioned - no longer are they a team of mutants, for mutants. They are now a team of mutants, for everyone - humankind, mutantkind… every kind of person on Earth.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Reign of X Vol. 1’ review

The newest volume of the X-Men collected editions drops its previous Dawn of X title in favor of Reign of X and starts the numbering over at 1. This is an understandable move from a publishing standpoint (we were up to volume 16 last month, which may seem like a formidable process to read through each to fully grasp the current era), but it also makes sense from a narrative perspective, chiefly since this collection brings the new iteration of S.W.O.R.D. into the Krakoan era.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Way of X’ #4 review

Si Spurrier’s out-of-left field Way of X title has been a real gem in the X-lineup, with issue #4 permitting the writer to delve into numerous moral questions created by the resurrection protocols in the new Krakoan society. The series, ostensibly a Nightcrawler and Legion book, grapples with questions about death in an era where resurrection is a common occurrence, while also dealing with the role of forgiveness and reconciliation, now that heroes and villains live shoulder to shoulder.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Comixology Preview: Youth Season Two #4

With the kids captured there’s only one person who can save them: Frank. But no one knows where he is. The Second Volume of the YOUTH SAGA by acclaimed collaborators Curt Pires (Wyrd, Olympia) Alex Diotto (Olympia) and Dee Cunniffe (Crossover) concludes!. Youth Season Two (comiXology Originals) #4. Written by...
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Marvel’s Sinister War #1

The Sinister War breaks out in the Marvel Universe this coming Wednesday as the comic book giant releases the first issue of its new Spider-Man event which sees the web-slinger caught up in a feud between Doc Ock’s Sinister Six and The Vulture’s Savage Six; check out the official preview of Sinister War #1 here…
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Bunny Mask’ #2 review

So, let’s say you bump into an old acquaintance. You haven’t seen this person in years, and there’s this instant spark and, suddenly, you fall into a deep emotional bond with that person. You can’t put a name to that feeling, really, only that it’s suddenly a very central and enriching part of your life. You’d be hesitant to call it the most important part of your day, but you wouldn’t be able to say that it wasn’t.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Nightwing #82

Melinda Zucco’s connection to the man who killed Dick Grayson’s parents wasn’t a surprise to the Blüdhaven hero, but what the former Robin discovers about Melinda’s ties to the Flying Graysons leaves the usually upbeat detective speechless. Nightwing (2016-) #82. Written by Tom Taylor. Pencils Bruno Redondo, Rick Leonardi, &...
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Catwoman #33

Selina has worked hard to establish herself as the queen of Alleytown. But in response to Catwoman saving Poison Ivy from extermination at the hands of Saint Industries, Simon Saint has sent in the early stages of a totalitarian force that has left her kingdom shuttered. Catwoman has seen a man take his own life to avoid the consequences of crossing Saint Industries, so she knows there is no telling what they have in store for her and her gang of strays. And to make matters worse, Alleytown’s eerily quiet and empty streets now set the stage for the long-awaited confrontation between Catwoman and Father Valley!
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Into the Silicon Valley Tech Conference in X-Corp #3 [Preview]

In X-Corp #3, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics, the members of X-Corp visit one of the most terrible places on Earth: a Silicon Valley tech conference. Monet is less than pleased despite an opportunity to avoid as many tech bros as possible in this preview of the issue, mostly due to the institutionalized sexism. But Monet and Warren have nothing to worry about, as they've left the most important part of their plan in the hands of Jamie Madrox! Okay, okay, so maybe they're screwed after all. Check out the preview of X-Corp #3 below and look for the comic in stores on Wednesday, July 14th.
Comicsrue-morgue.com

Cryptozoic Entertainment Kicks Off Comic-Con With Cosmic Cryptkins

There’s an all-new menagerie of Cryptkins coming to add some adorable to your abode this month! Available for Comic-Con At Home from the Cryptozoic web store starting July 23rd, the Cosmic Cryptkins Unleashed vinyl figures include Cerberus and his intergalactic playmates, Bob, Nessie, Chupacabra, and Cthulu. These 5.25 inch variants of the Wave 1 of the Cryptkins Unleashed line feature translucent vinyl, paint and glitter.
TV SeriesComicBook

Marvel Releases X-Men: The Trial Of Magneto Trailer

Marvel has released a new trailer for X-Men: The Trial of Magneto, the upcoming miniseries from Leah Williams and Lucas Werneck. The story follows up on the Scarlet Witch's death at the end of the Hellfire Gala. Magneto invited Wanda to the event and was the last person seen with her. Magneto quickly becomes the prime suspect in X-Factor's investigation of her murder, given Magneto and Wanda's history and Wanda's reputation among mutants. But did Magneto kill the woman he raised as his daughter? The question will divide the mutants of Krakoa and threaten to drive a wedge between the X-Men and the Avengers.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Blue & Gold #1

Desperate to regain the spotlight, Booster Gold looks to attract the public’s (and Justice League’s) attention the same way any washed-up, second-rate hero would-social media. The not-so-tech-savvy hero from the 25th century enlists the help of his best friend, Blue Beetle, who possesses both the money and the brains to help his old pal navigate the scary world of internet influencers. Watch out, evildoers, our heroes are live and online!
ComicsSuperHeroHype

Exclusive Preview: X-Men Legends #5

In 1991, the Mutant Genesis brought the original 5 X-Men back to the core team. That left the door open for a new mutant team to debut in X-Factor #71: Havok, Polaris, Quicksilver, Multiple Man, Wolfsbane, and Strong Guy. Writer Peter David guided this group of misfits through some of their most memorable stories. And now, thanks to the X-Men Legends ongoing series, David is getting a second chance to revisit this era.
Comicscosmicbook.news

Marvel Legends Reveals Galactus: Largest Figure Ever

Hasbro Pulse has just announced the next fan-funded HasLab project – the MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES HASLAB GALACTUS Figure!. One of the most iconic characters in comic book history comes to towering life as the next Marvel Legends HasLab project. At a staggering 32” tall and covered in intricate LED-enhanced detail, he’s the largest and most complex Marvel Legends figure ever. The crowdfunding project is now live on Hasbro Pulse for Marvel fans and collectors to back. The campaign will run until August 30th, 2021.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
aiptcomics

‘Die’ #18 review: A closeup on character

Die has been my most recommended series over the last year and a half. It’s a book that speaks to both the writer and the lapsed tabletop gamer in me in equal measure, a hyper-meta experience that doesn’t care to revel in its own cleverness. The whole series has felt fresh, unique, and overflowing with novel but incredible concepts.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Mutants vs. Environmental Disaster in This Preview of X-Force #21

Fear of a Green Planet, reads the title to next week's X-Force #21, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics. But no, it's not the Republican party's 2022 campaign platform. Instead, this story features the mutants of X-Force battling environmental disaster after a toxic waste dump in Washington, DC begins to leak 50 million gallons of nuclear and toxic waste into the Atlantic Ocean. It's a problem Wolverine can't solve by stabbing it, neither with his claws nor with his dicks. Luckily, Forge has invented neutralizing plankton that can cleanse the waste before it spreads further and even reaches Krakoa. And we all know nothing has ever backfired from one of Forge's inventions before, so this should all go swimmingly. Er… no pun intended. Though, to be on the safe side, both Storm and Rogue should probably stay far, far away from Forge's plankton gun. Better safe than sorry, after all.
TV SeriesPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Wonder Woman’ #775 is an Olympic struggle

Diana ventures into the Graveyard of the Gods in the most recent issue of Wonder Woman. Michael W. Conrad, Becky Cloonan and Andy MacDonald draft the newest depictions of DC’s Greek Gods, while giving readers their first real look at Janus, the series’ villain. How will Ratatosk and Deadman factor into this adventure, and what whimsical mishaps lead Diana into the world of the Faere?

Comments / 0

Community Policy