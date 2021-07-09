Marvel Preview: X-Corp #3

Fear of a Green Planet, reads the title to next week's X-Force #21, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics. But no, it's not the Republican party's 2022 campaign platform. Instead, this story features the mutants of X-Force battling environmental disaster after a toxic waste dump in Washington, DC begins to leak 50 million gallons of nuclear and toxic waste into the Atlantic Ocean. It's a problem Wolverine can't solve by stabbing it, neither with his claws nor with his dicks. Luckily, Forge has invented neutralizing plankton that can cleanse the waste before it spreads further and even reaches Krakoa. And we all know nothing has ever backfired from one of Forge's inventions before, so this should all go swimmingly. Er… no pun intended. Though, to be on the safe side, both Storm and Rogue should probably stay far, far away from Forge's plankton gun. Better safe than sorry, after all.