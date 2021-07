We just want to add a positive spin on the very negative article on the Frisco Bay Marina. We have a sailboat at a slip in dock island. Yes, we would have preferred that the dock be attached to shore, but I believe the staff made a reasonable decision this spring based on the Denver Water Board’s declaration that water levels would remain low this summer. That turns out to be false! And there are a lot of hassles with the ongoing construction, but hopefully those will lead to a better facility in the years to come.