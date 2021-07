PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti – Haitian President Jovenel Moïse will be laid to rest on July 23 in a state funeral, the government said Friday. Moïse’s funeral will take place in the city of Cap-Haïtien in the northern part of the country. The historic city is both close to where the late president was born and where he began his career as an entrepreneur. It is also where the Republic of Haiti was born after former slaves defeated their French colonizers in the Battle of Vertières, the last major battle of the Haitian Revolution on Nov. 18, 1803. Haiti declared itself free on Jan. 1, 1804.