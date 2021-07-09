Cancel
Marvel Preview: Aliens: Aftermath #1

It’s been 35 years since the tragedy of the Hadley’s Hope colony, but what happened to that ill-fated venture has been shrouded in mystery. A renegade crew of investigative journalists are heading towards the moon that Weyland-Yutani has wiped from all records, and they’ll bring back the truth even if it kills them…and what remains in that bombed out site will try to do just that. Benjamin Percy and Dave Wachter imagine a terrifying possible future for LV-426 in this celebration of the 35th Anniversary of one of the most influential science fiction films of all time!

ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Spider-Man: Spider’s Shadow #4

Peter is finally free…or so he thought. The Fantastic Four are now in trouble, with Reed Richards in the crosshairs of the symbiote – and it’s more dangerous than ever before! A brutal penultimate chapter, featuring guest stars galore and twists you’ll never see coming!. Spider-Man: Spider’s Shadow #4 (of...
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Carnage: Black, White & Blood #4

THE DEAD END! These past several months, a cavalcade of creators have lent the most sinister of their sensibilities to the symbiote corner of the Marvel Universe, and the final epic installment of CARNAGE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD is no exception! THIS ISSUE sees the return of two superstars who are no strangers to symbiote business — DECLAN SHALVEY AND RYAN STEGMAN!
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Extreme Carnage: Scream #1

SCREEEEEAM! SCREAM: CURSE OF CARNAGE writer Clay McLeod Chapman returns to the character to lend his lethal sensibilities to EXTREME CARNAGE! Andi Benton has always been a fighter, and that’s never been truer than since she bonded to the Scream symbiote a few months ago. But even after ABSOLUTE CARNAGE and KING IN BLACK, Andi has never had to fight like this — and, worse still, if she can’t save her symbiote from whatever unseen force is affecting it, she might have to do it alone…
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Aliens: Aftermath #1

Marvel celebrates the 35th anniversary of James Cameron’s Aliens by revisiting LV-426 for the brand new comic book series Aliens: Aftermath, and you can check out a preview of the first issue here ahead of its release next week…. FOR ALIENS’ 35TH ANNIVERSARY, A RETURN TO HADLEY’S HOPE!. It’s been...
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #12

“PARTY TRICKS” A MYSTERIOUS INVITATION leads DOCTOR APHRA and SANA STARROS to an exclusive party… teeming with scum and villainy! Will Aphra and Sana be able to survive the underworld social event of the century? Or will their cover be blown by A FAMILIAR FACE with an agenda of their own?
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Reign of X Vol. 1’ review

The newest volume of the X-Men collected editions drops its previous Dawn of X title in favor of Reign of X and starts the numbering over at 1. This is an understandable move from a publishing standpoint (we were up to volume 16 last month, which may seem like a formidable process to read through each to fully grasp the current era), but it also makes sense from a narrative perspective, chiefly since this collection brings the new iteration of S.W.O.R.D. into the Krakoan era.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Way of X’ #4 review

Si Spurrier’s out-of-left field Way of X title has been a real gem in the X-lineup, with issue #4 permitting the writer to delve into numerous moral questions created by the resurrection protocols in the new Krakoan society. The series, ostensibly a Nightcrawler and Legion book, grapples with questions about death in an era where resurrection is a common occurrence, while also dealing with the role of forgiveness and reconciliation, now that heroes and villains live shoulder to shoulder.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

DC Preview: The Joker #5

The never-before-seen tale of The Joker’s first night in Arkham Asylum is finally revealed!. When a lunatic in a clown suit tries to poison Gotham City’s reservoir and is placed in Arkham Asylum before his trial, Detective Jim Gordon realizes something’s different about this new inmate that could forever change the future of Gotham.
Comicsaiptcomics.com

Marvel First Look: Defenders #1

SUPERSTARS AL EWING & JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ REUNITE FOR A COSMOS-COLLIDING JOURNEY!. When existence itself faces extraordinary threats, it needs an extraordinary defense! That’s when you call…THE DEFENDERS! DOCTOR STRANGE and the MASKED RAIDER take a non-team of Marvel’s weirdest, wildest heroes on a mission that will uncover the hidden architecture of reality itself! This cosmos was not the first to exist…but if the DEFENDERS can’t track Marvel’s oldest villain through the deepest trenches of time – it might be the last!
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Catwoman #33

Selina has worked hard to establish herself as the queen of Alleytown. But in response to Catwoman saving Poison Ivy from extermination at the hands of Saint Industries, Simon Saint has sent in the early stages of a totalitarian force that has left her kingdom shuttered. Catwoman has seen a man take his own life to avoid the consequences of crossing Saint Industries, so she knows there is no telling what they have in store for her and her gang of strays. And to make matters worse, Alleytown’s eerily quiet and empty streets now set the stage for the long-awaited confrontation between Catwoman and Father Valley!
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Bunny Mask’ #2 review

So, let’s say you bump into an old acquaintance. You haven’t seen this person in years, and there’s this instant spark and, suddenly, you fall into a deep emotional bond with that person. You can’t put a name to that feeling, really, only that it’s suddenly a very central and enriching part of your life. You’d be hesitant to call it the most important part of your day, but you wouldn’t be able to say that it wasn’t.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

‘The Six Sidekicks of Trigger Keaton’ #2 review

If you like kick-ass car chases, murder mysteries, and slapstick comedy, then do yourself a favor and pick up The Six Sidekicks of Trigger Keaton #2. Not only does it heighten the mystery surrounding the death of television’s greatest scumbag, Trigger Keaton, but it contains one of the funniest will readings you may ever see in a comic book. Issue #2 of the series is appropriately titled “Sidecar”, and sees Trigger earn another merit badge of villainy for being extremely rude to a 12 year-old who plays the voice of his 1973 AMC AMX/3 prototype sports car in the opening flashback. One thing’s for sure as Kyle Higgins and Chris Schweizer’s whodunnit caper runs on: it’s getting harder and harder to pinpoint a suspect when the person who was killed was a sleaze-ball to everyone he came in contact with.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Spider-Woman’ #13 is about as fun as comics can get

Karla Pacheco and Pere Perez have been on a roll with Spider-Woman ever since the first issue sold more than any other book in the entire month. The book is non-stop with action, quips, and plenty of twists and turns too. If issue #13 is any indication, they aren’t planning on slowing down any time soon, as Jessica Drew must use everything from a baby stroller to a folding chair to get the job done this week.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Marvel Legends Fan First Friday: Galactus HasLab Revealed

Marvel Legends collectors are yelling in both jubilation and agony, as the Hasbro team held a BIG, and we mean BIG, Fan First Friday this morning. The main event was the confirmation and reveal after months of speculation that the next Marvel Legends HasLab project is indeed Galactus. The world eater is scaled to six inch figures, and man is he big. Highly detailed, he comes decked out in his armor, 32 inches tall and features over 70 points of articulation including 20 alone in his hands. There are LED lights in the head and chest, and he even comes with three swappable face plates. You can see him down below, in all his Marvel Legends glory.

