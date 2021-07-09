Grant County is Launching Master Planning Process for Outdoor Recreation and Trails

Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority was updated on progress in the county on a section of a legal off-road motorized vehicle path that will be located there. Clearfield County is one of six counties working on plans for sections of a 130-mile trail system that will link with and utilize existing trails near the Flight 93 Memorial in Somerset County through to Rock Run Recreation Area in Cambria County and on to the Snow Shoe Rails to Trails Path in Centre County.