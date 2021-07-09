Cancel
Grant County, NM

Grant County is Launching Master Planning Process for Outdoor Recreation and Trails

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrant County has launched a Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation and Trails Master Plan for the county. The intent of the plan is to develop a roadmap for the future of outdoor recreation and trails in Grant County that complements the area’s assets and economic development goals. The planning process is expected to take approximately one year, with adoption by the county in the spring of 2022.

Grant County, NM
