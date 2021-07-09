Thomas “Tom” L. O’Toole, age 60 of Clintonville, WI formerly of Iowa passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday July 7, 2021. Thomas Leo O’Toole was born on August 2, 1960 in Iowa City, IA as the son of the late Emmet and Karleen (Salemink) O’Toole. Tom graduated from Louisa Muscatine “L&M” High School in 1978. He furthered his studies in education at St. Ambrose University where he quarterbacked the football team and graduated in 1982. In 1983 Tom was united in marriage to Crystal McKean in Muscatine. The couple raised three children and later divorced. Tom earned his Master’s Degree in Education Administration from the University of Iowa graduating in 1987. He began his career in education by teaching high school math at Mt. Vernon High School. Tom then taught at his alma mater; L&M, served as Principal for West Liberty High School, and began his first job as Superintendent at Columbus Junction. In 2000 Tom and his family relocated to Clintonville, WI. He served Clintonville as their Superintendent for 16 years before his retirement. Next to his beloved Packers, Tom was also a huge St. Louis Cardinals fan and dove pretty heavy into Fantasy Football. Even larger than his love of sports was the love Tom had for his family. He doted over his grandchildren and was always a steady and disciplined example for his children. Tom was a generous man with a huge heart and was “all in” when it came to serving everyone that was a part of his life.