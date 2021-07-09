Cancel
Energy Industry

A toxic handshake

Ellsworth American
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpponents to the Clean Energy Corridor try to discredit the powerline’s benefits, but their arguments have been assessed by impartial experts during the Clean Energy Corridor’s extensive review process in Maine and at the federal level. All regulatory agencies have granted the project a green light. There should be no doubt that this powerline serves the interests of the people of Maine. By replacing fossil-fuel generation, the Clean Energy Corridor will keep downward pressure on electricity costs and reduce dirty emissions. Additionally, Maine is guaranteed power over the line, at a discounted price – enough to power 70,000 homes.

