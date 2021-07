It has been some time since a game has had quite an impact on me. Black Skylands is such a wonderful open world adventure. It manages to blend elements from a wide range of games into a cohesive and enjoyable experience among the skies. Old school Grand Theft Auto, Stardew Valley, Hotline Miami, Owlboy. If you enjoy top-down shooters and crave building settlements whilst shooting things, this one’s for you. Not only is it tons of fun to play, there’s so much to do. It looks gorgeous, and the sense of freedom once things get going is unlike anything I’ve played in a long time.