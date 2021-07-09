DCHD To Move COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Step Up Mobile Efforts
The DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) is moving its COVID-19 community vaccination clinic and shifting its focus. Operations for the clinic will shift from the DuPage County Fairgrounds to the DCHD’s Central Public Health Center (CPHC) in Wheaton. The new location will be available for walk-in visits Mondays through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. beginning July 19. The final day of operations at the fairground location is July 17.www.nctv17.com
