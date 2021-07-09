Cancel
Dupage County, IL

DCHD To Move COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Step Up Mobile Efforts

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) is moving its COVID-19 community vaccination clinic and shifting its focus. Operations for the clinic will shift from the DuPage County Fairgrounds to the DCHD’s Central Public Health Center (CPHC) in Wheaton. The new location will be available for walk-in visits Mondays through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. beginning July 19. The final day of operations at the fairground location is July 17.

Naperville, IL
Local television coverage of the people, places and perspectives that matter to Naperville area residents!

Related
Naperville, ILPosted by
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Rotary Clubs of Naperville Give to Tornado Relief

A Rotary Club of Naperville donation to the American Red Cross will help those impacted by the June 20th tornado. “Today was a true outpouring of community support,” said Alma Jones, the immediate past president of the club. “The recent tornadoes in Woodridge and Naperville really left some very tragic scars on the community, but today the four rotary clubs in Naperville were able to celebrate coming together to donate funds for the aid of tornado victims, together with the generosity of Naperville Rotary Charities, who matched the effort that we made.”
Naperville, ILPosted by
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Edward’s Frontline Workers to be Grand Marshal of Labor Day Parade

The Naperville Jaycees announced that Edward Hospital’s frontline workers will be the Grand Marshal of the 2021 Labor Day Parade. “We are proud and honored that our Edward Hospital frontline workers, who have worked tirelessly through the pandemic to keep all those affected safe and in good health, will lead the Labor Day parade,” said 2021 Last Fling Co-Chair Pete Paulsen in a press release. Edward’s Frontline Workers to be Grand Marshal of Labor Day Parade.
Naperville, ILPosted by
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

CDC New Guidance | Potential Tornado Relief | Festa Italiana

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released new guidance saying students and teachers who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks in school this fall. The CDC does recommend they wear masks when riding a bus. The group says any students or teachers who are not vaccinated should mask up when indoors, or in crowded settings where social distancing is difficult. A minimum of 3 feet distancing inside classrooms is still recommended, but the CDC says if not possible, other strategies could be used to enable schools to fully reopen. Those include testing, indoor masking and improved ventilation. The guidance is not mandatory, and each individual school district will develop its own protocols. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has said they will adopt the CDC’s new guidelines.
Naperville, ILPosted by
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Deadline For Democracy | West Nile Mosquitoes in DuPage | Original Rainbow Cone

A group of around 30 community members gathered at the Naperville Free Speech Pavilion yesterday for Indivisible Naperville’s Deadline for Democracy rally. Seven speakers including State Senator Laura Ellman, and State Representative Anne Stava-Murray, spoke about the “For The People Act”. Yesterday’s event was part of a nationwide mobilization to urge lawmakers to pass the legislation, which aims to end partisan gerrymandering and establish national guidelines that will expand voter registration.
Naperville, ILPosted by
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

DuPage In Top 2% For Vaccinations | Morton Arboretum Grand Garden | Sidewalk Sales

DuPage County is among the top 2% of counties in the nation with the highest number of eligible residents vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. Data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention show that DuPage County is 47th out of 3,283 counties in the United States when it comes to percentage of vaccinated eligible residents. The DuPage County Health Department says that more than 80% of eligible DuPage County residents 12 years and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. 64% of those are fully vaccinated. In the 65-year and older group, 98% have received at least one dose, with 82% fully vaccinated. As a whole, 57% of the DuPage County population is now fully vaccinated.
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville Teens Help Pass Bill to Provide Suicide Hotlines on Student ID’s

A group of Naperville teens were able to help get a bill passed in both the Illinois House and Senate. House Bill 1778, or Beyond Charity Law, aims to make it mandatory that schools in the state provide suicide prevention lines on student identification cards. “Showing that support to students...
Naperville, ILPosted by
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville’s Affordable Housing Struggle

In this segment, the hosts and expert panel discuss Naperville’s current affordable housing struggle. Dana Davenport and Rebecca Malotke-Meslin are joined by Robert Bruegmann a Professor of Art History and Urban Planning at the University of Illinois-Chicago and the author of Sprawl: A Compact History, Judith Brodhead who served on and chaired the Naperville Plan Commission during a period of rapid growth in Naperville before serving on the City Council for twelve years. She is also an English Professor and Coordinator of Cultural Events at North Central College and taught a seminar titled “Chicago and Suburban Housing” for many years as part of the Chicago Area Studies program. Also joining Robert and Judith in this segment are Mike Ryder, one of the founders of the DuPage Housing Alliance and St. Thomas the Apostle Outreach & Social Justice Office, and Kevin M. Gallaher, Attorney at Winick & Gallaher and former Naperville Councilman.
Naperville, ILPosted by
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Persons Of Interest Sought | Tornado Resource Center | Chief Marshall Retirement Celebration

The Naperville Police Department is looking for help in identifying three individuals labeled as “persons of interest” in crimes that took place during opposing protests in downtown Naperville. The protests took place May 23, 2021. Naperville Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. They can be contacted online, or at 630-420-6006.
Naperville, ILPosted by
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville Students Relocated By Tornado Will Not Have Enrollment Status Changed

In the wake of Sunday night’s devastating EF-3 tornado, some impacted families have had to vacate their homes with no idea as to when they can return. Or, if they even will. Among the many questions that such an uncertain situation creates, one of the most pressing for parents regards their children’s school enrollment. If a Naperville family is forced to relocate, perhaps indefinitely, will the children be able to stay at their own schools?
KidsPosted by
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

COVID-19 and Summer Safety for Kids

With COVID-19 restrictions more or less fully lifted, some may be concerned about summer safety, particularly when it comes to children. “As more and more adults get vaccinated, we’re going to see fewer infections in adults and the greater burden of COVID-19 will actually be in children,” says Dr. Jonathan Pinsky, leader of Edward Hospital‘s Infection Control and Prevention.

