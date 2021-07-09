DCHD To Move COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Step Up Mobile Efforts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released new guidance saying students and teachers who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks in school this fall. The CDC does recommend they wear masks when riding a bus. The group says any students or teachers who are not vaccinated should mask up when indoors, or in crowded settings where social distancing is difficult. A minimum of 3 feet distancing inside classrooms is still recommended, but the CDC says if not possible, other strategies could be used to enable schools to fully reopen. Those include testing, indoor masking and improved ventilation. The guidance is not mandatory, and each individual school district will develop its own protocols. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has said they will adopt the CDC’s new guidelines.