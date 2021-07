Books and movies tell about the Allied war effort during WW II to fly supplies over the eastern Himalayas to the Nationalists Chinese Army fighting the Japanese. The U.S. 14th Air Force and the China Air Task Force had been effective at fighting the Japanese occupation of China. The Allies realized that Japanese troops fighting in China couldn’t be used to fight in the South Pacific. When the ground supply route known as The Burma Road was lost to the Japanese in 1942, a new supply line was established through the air. The new route from bases in India across the Himalayas to Kunming in China was dubbed, The Hump.