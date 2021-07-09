Katahdin Trust recognizes employees for years of service and names Top of The Mountain Award recipient
HOULTON – Katahdin Trust, a community bank serving northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions, recently held a virtual company-wide employee appreciation event to honor employees for their hard work and dedication. During the event, employees who celebrated a milestone year with the Bank were honored and the Bank’s Top of the Mountain Commitment to Community award recipient was announced.bangordailynews.com
Comments / 0