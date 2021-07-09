A Fairly Uneventful Saturday, Unsettled Weather Returns Sunday
JAMESTOWN – After a fairly uneventful weather day on Saturday, the weather will once again turn unsettled and more humid as we head into next week. Weak high pressure will provide for a mostly dry day today, although it looks like clouds an a few isolated showers will be slow to clear out. Some partial sunshine will try to breakout as we head into the afternoon, but it won’t last long. Highs today in the mid-70’s.wnynewsnow.com
